Rockport Ramblings: Dog home for holidays after two-day disappearance

A missing golden retriever named Mia was found on the rocks of Rockport Harbor on Thursday morning, surviving this week's snowstorm all on her own.
Mia's owners contacted Animal Control Officer Dianne Corliss after their pet went missing Tuesday. Apparently, the owners were out shoveling when Mia took off. Corliss refrained from giving the names of Mia's owners, but she did confirm they were Rockport residents.
"I've been in contact with them over the past two days," she said. "They were very concerned and heartbroken, more than overwhelmed."
Corliss finally located Mia on Atlantic Avenue, right next to T Wharf, after two full days of searching around Rockport and Gloucester.
"She was sitting right on the rocks," Corliss recalled. "I went down to her with blankets and wrapped her up. I realized I wasn't able to carry her myself. She was so cold and she wasn't able to stand on her own."
Police and firefighters were called to help lift the 100-pound retriever from the shoreline and onto a stretcher. From there, she was immediately taken to SeaPort Veterinary Hospital in Gloucester where she received a clean bill of health.
"She came in with her tail wagging like nothing had happened," said SeaPort Practice Manager Janelle Roderick. "We're giving all the credit to first responders and the Animal Control head. They did their diligence. Dr. Ray Cahill (who looked over Mia at the hospital) said he's really thankful to those who found her."
Mia is now "thankfully snuggled up at home and resting, safe and sound," according to a post on SeaPort's Facebook page.
Quick hits
* Rockport’s 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant will be held this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. Nearly 100 volunteers will act out the nativity story, parading down Main Street from Dock Square in finishing in front of the Congregational Church. Live narration will be provided by Mike Costello in his 25th year on the job. A public reception with hot chocolate will be held at the Rockport Arts Association & Museum, 12 Main St., after the pageant.
* Get in the holiday spirit and join Rockport Music’s annual holiday community sing-along this Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. This year’s event will feature a guest ensemble as well as sing-alongs of holiday favorites led by the Rockport High School’s Madrigal Singers. Free, no tickets required.
* The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport will host a winter solstice service on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St. The poster for the event promises "an evening of awe, contemplation and music honoring the dark and the return of the light." All are welcome to attend.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
