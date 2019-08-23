Rockport Ramblings: Duck racers win big at Millbrook Meadow

The Friends of the Rockport Council on Aging held their annual Rubber Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the newly renovated Millbrook Meadow.
Hundreds of rubber ducks floated down the redeveloped Mill Brook to the finish line. The first-place $200 prize was awarded to the owner of Duck 267. In second, third and fourth were ducks 23, 927 and 138 respectively.
Ducks were rented out to participants for a fee. All money raised help to support activities at the Rockport Council on Aging. Council staff thanks all who helped make the event a success.
Dancing into fall
Windhover Performing Arts Center will host programming by the Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company next month.
The company will teach dance classes for all levels and ages on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Open rehearsals for the company will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The works being rehearsed will be different from the works being performed in the evening performances.
Evening dance performances will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. on Windhover’s outdoor stage in the back garden. In case of incliment weather, the performance will be held in the back dance studio. Performances include three works by Paul Taylor: “Images” (1977) to music by Debussy; “Funny Papers” (1994) to novelty tunes, and “Airs” (1978) to music by Handel.
There are no participation fees for any of these events, but donations are encouraged. To donate, visit www.windhover.org or send checks made payable to Windhover at: P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966.
Old Sloop enters new season
Old Sloop Coffeehouse will begin its 11th season with a performance by Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Cape Ann favorite Mari Martin has been entertaining audiences from Massachusetts to California with her compelling voice and signature stage presence for more than 20 years. Her original arrangements present songs in new and often unexpected ways, bringing listeners a renewed appreciation for old favorites. Mari will appear with The Lucky Boys — pianist Mark Retallack, guitarist Eric Reardon and drummer Roger Brockelbank.
Concerts are held at the First Congregational Church of Rockport. The church is handicapped-accessible. Advance tickets are $10 per person at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org. The suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under and $24 for families.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.