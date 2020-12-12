Rockport Ramblings: Earth Day group hangs signs at Transfer Station

Have you seen the new signs at the Transfer Station?
They are the work of the town 2020 Earth Day Sub-Committee, made in conjunction with the town Department of Public Works.
The signs chart the tonnage impacts visually of both trash and recycling before and after Rockport went to a full pay-as-you-throw program in 2018. As the signs show, Rockporters are throwing away less trash and recycling more.
Before embarking on this project, Earth Day committee member Sarah Damassa checked in with Public Works Joe Parisi to see if the signs were a good idea and to get permission to access and use the data. With the requested data and Excel graphs finalized, Damassa sent files to Seaside Graphics in Gloucester, which printed the posters. Damassa and husband David then stapled the posters to the fence at the recycling center/transfer station, after consulting with Transfer Station foreman Brian Moore about where to hang them.
The Earth Day committee was created by the Rockport Conservation Commission in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (1970 – 2020). The committee's mission for the year was to hold planet-friendly educational events and activities. Many of these activities took the form of presentations that have been recorded and are available on its website, https://bit.ly/3oHeswB.
The committee's next presentation is Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Rockport resident Eric Hutchins, a fish restoration specialist with NOAA Fisheries, will speak via Zoom on "The Marvels and Mysteries of Rockport Eels."
The committee has also posted ideas for Earth-friendly gifts and making the holidays "greener."
Information about joining the Zoom event and the green holiday list are available at https://bit.ly/3oHeswB
Other Public Works news
The Department of Public Works has announced that Bradley Wharf is closed to parking until Dec. 17. Drivers are asked to park at White Wharf instead.
Also this Saturday, Dec. 12, the department is hosting a waste oil recycling event from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Accepted will be used motor oil, car batteries, and antifreeze.
Other household hazardous waste will not be accepted at this time, but the department is planning to hold a drop-off day for these items in the spring.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact Rockport reporter Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.