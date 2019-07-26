Rockport Illuminations' annual weekend celebration is coming up, and the organization is looking to the public for help.
This year's festival, held from Aug. 8 to 11, features a firework display, homemade lantern contest, family events and Rockport Rotary's Lobsterfest.
Multiple fundraising efforts are being held for the festivities, including one this Saturday, July 27, at the Rockport Farmers Market. Guests are welcome to stop by the organization's booth and purchase raffle tickets for a Ken Knowles original painting or admission to to its pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Brackett's Ocean View Restaurant, 25 Main St.
Raffle tickets are also available at Katie's Gifts, 3 Mt. Pleasant St., and online at www.rockportilluminations.com. Street addresses are required when purchasing online.
In addition, the Rockport Candle Company has created a special Illumination Candle to help raise money for the events. The candles are available at their shop at 45 Bearskin Neck or at Ace Hardware.
PayPal donations may be made through the Rockport Illuminations website. Checks may be mailed to the Rockport Illumination Fund,16-B South St., Rockport, MA 01966.
Quick Hits
* St. Mary’s Episcopal Church's annual art sale will close on Sunday, July 28. Artwork and crafts from St. Mary’s and local artists will be on display and available for purchase from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. each day. Gently-viewed art is also available. All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Mission Outreach projects.
* Selectman Don Campbell will host a Conversations with Campbell session on Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Rockport Police Department's Community Room. Residents are invited to meet with the selectman and voice their opinions on the goings-on in Rockport. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/doncampbellselectman.
* “Quarry Dance VIII," presented by Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, will continue this weekend at Halibut Point State Park's Babson Farm Quarry. New York City-based Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre will perform a site-specific modern dance routine on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. Admission is free; donations are accepted. No reservations necessary. Rain cancels. There is free parking at Windhover Performing Arts Center in the field, by the Windhover sign, located close to 247 Granite St., Rockport, as a GPS guide. There are shuttles starting one hour before the performance. The return shuttles run for about 30 minutes after the performance. It is about a 10-minute walk to the state park. For more information, visit www.windhover.org.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
