The Rockport Garden Club is starting a new year of programs and meetings.
The year started with a Zoom meeting in February and will continue on Zoom for the March meeting.
In conjunction with Rockport Public Library, club members will present a lecture on gardening from seeds Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St. The lecture will cover all you need to know, from the seed packet to the how to plant a beautiful and productive garden. This presentation is guaranteed to entertain. The library will offer free seeds following the ZOOM lecture. To register for the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/3XNyerq.
Meetings will be back in person on April 4 at the Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway and will continue at the Community House for the remainder of the year, according to club member Christine Southhard.
Daytime meetings will be Tuesdays, beginning at noon with lunch and the program will begin at 1 p.m.
There will be two evening programs when doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. In addition to these two programs the Rockport Garden Club will still have its July program in the evening and it will be open to the public, Southard said.
For the exact dates of the club’s meetings and the scheduled programs, visit the club’s online calendar at rockportgardenclub.org. Members will also receive 2023 yearbook once it is published in March.
The Rockport Garden Club welcomes and encourages new members. Please see the website for a new member application or stop by a meeting and say you would like to join.
Rain barrels
Speaking of the Rockport Garden Club, it has worked with the Rockport Department of Public Works to institute The Great American Rain Barrel Program in town.
According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution.
To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport.
Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Photos sought
Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? The Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2024 photo calendar as a fundraiser this year and is requesting amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its contest. The winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. The contest runs through March 20. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address.
This Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact {/em}Stephen Hagan at 978-675-2708, or shagan@gloucestertimes.com.