The 35th edition of Rockport Art Association & Museum's annual auction will be online this Saturday.
This is the major fundraiser for the 99-year-old, nonprofit art association. The auction specializes in Cape Ann art but is not limited to this region and includes works by other prominent historic American artists.
The live virtual auction, featuring more than 200 masterworks takes place Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. via LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders are encouraged to sign onto the platform in advance.
The auction preview may be viewed Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the association's galleries, 12 Main St.
An online photo catalog of all auction lots is posted on the website, along with other details, at rockportartassn.org/auction. The website also has sneak peek videos with noted Cape Ann historian and author Judith Curtis.
Absentee bids can also be submitted in advance with the Rockport Art Association.
Featured artists are Aldro T. Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Emile Gruppé, Mabel May Woodward, Jane Peterson, Emma Fordyce MacRae, Antonio Cirino, William Meyerowitz, W. Lester Stevens, Charles Paul Gruppé, Paul Strisik, Marguerite S. Pearson, Harry A. Vincent, Agnes Richmond, Al Czerepak, Bernard Corey and Charles Movalli.
The auctioneer will be Michael March of Blackwood/March Fine Art & Antique Auctioneers in Essex.
Blessing the animals
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 24 Broadway in Rockport will hold a “Stroll By” Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 4. Stop by the courtyard at the entrance of the church anytime between from noon and 4 p.m. to have your pet friend blessed. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. The event will be held rain or shine. All are welcome.
Day of Horror
The Film Detective, a classic media streaming network and film archive based in Rockport that restores and distributes classic films, is proud to announce the return of "31 Days of Horror." Every night at 10 in October, The Film Detective will feature a different classic scare from Lon Chaney's "The Phantom of the Opera" (1925) to made-for-TV thrills like "Dark Night of the Scarecrow" (1981).
As part of the 31 Days of Horror, The Film Detective is debuting Friday Fright every Friday at 10 p.m. Co-created by Greg and Gail Martin, this late-night classic features Ravena, the Goddess of Stonehenge, and her faithful companion Anok presenting horror classics such Bela Lugosi's "White Zombie" (1932).
"We are ecstatic to partner with The Film Detective and bring you the classic Friday Fright show in October," said Greg Martin in a prepared statement. "We hope you will love Ravena, the Goddess of Stonehenge and her companion Anok as much as we do."
More information may be found by visiting https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Andrea Holbrook this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact her at 978-675-2713, or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.