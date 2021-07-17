Rockport Ramblings: Legion Band playing beach bandstand Sunday

The Rockport Legion Band will perform the first free concert of its 87th summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street this Sunday.
Because of limited rehearsal time, the band is only performing every other week this season instead of every week. Concerts will be July 18, and Aug. 1, 15, and 29.
Music Director and conductor Bob Rick will lead the band's show this Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30. The evening's theme is "The Good Old USA."
Children are welcome. Folding chairs and blankets are good to bring. Popcorn will be available.
The program opens with the national anthem arranged by Henry Fillmore, followed by "American Flourish" by Robert W. Smith, "Liberty Bell" by John Philip Sousa, "American Salute" by Morton Gould and arranged Douglas E. Wagner, "Americans We" by Fillmore, "Shenandoah" by Frank Ticheli, "To Protect & Serve" by Robert W. Smith, "Patriotic Medley" arranged by Bob Puff, "Captain America" by Alan Silvestri and arranged by Michael Brown, "Saint-sational Trio Traditional" arranged by Michael Story, "New York, New York" by John Kander and arranged by Frank D. Cofield, "MTA Traditional," This is My Country" by Al Jacobs and Don Raye and arranged by Jerry Brubaker, "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by William Steffe and arranged byJay Althouse and Mark Williams, "America The Beautiful" by Samuel Augustus Ward and arranged by Carmen Dragon, and closes with "Stars & Stripes" by John Philip Sousa.
In case of inclement weather, check the Rockport Legion Band page on Facebook for information on cancellations.
Fireworks update
Rockport Illumination has announced that Engel & Volkers Amanda Armstong Group is one of its sponsors for the Illumination Weekend fireworks show.
The fund was also bolstered by Roy Moore's Fish Shack, which donated 20% of the proceeds from food sales made during an Illumination Weekend fundraiser on Thursday, July 15.
This summer's weekend, which includes the fireworks, will be Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15.
At the start of this year's festival, hundreds of paper lanterns will be lit downtown.
Events will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14. During the afternoon, visitors can meet with lobster fishermen to learn the ins-and-outs of the fishing industry and enjoy live music at Tuna Wharf and at Dock Square with Gloucester's acoustic rock duo Alexandra & Josh before the fireworks.
Saturday night will conclude with the traditional fireworks display over Granite Pier, weather permitting. Finally, winners of the Illumination Weekend raffle will be announced at Ken Knowles Painting on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Donations to support Illumination Weekend may be made by sending checks to "Rockport Illumination Fund" c/o 16-b South St., Rockport MA 01966. Venmo payments are also accepted at @Rockport-Illumination-2020.
Patrons can also support Illumination Weekend by purchasing limited-edition merchandise. All sales of Rockport Candle Company's 2021 Fireworks Fundraiser Candle will be donated to the Rockport Fireworks Fund. Wicked Peacock on Dock Square is also selling Rockport-themed necklaces and earrings to benefit the three-day event.