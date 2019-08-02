After 40 years serving Rockport, long-time town employee Roger Lesch has retired.
Selectmen feted Lesch at their Tuesday meeting.
Lesch is stepping down from his position as the town's elder affairs coordinator. Over his 40-year career in Rockport, Lesch served as a police officer from 1976 to 2012, was a Council on Aging member for 18 years and its chairman for 10, and served as the Action Inc. board president, among other roles.
At the selectmen's meeting, members of the Rockport Police Department and SeniorCare presented Lesch with a plaque commemorating his many years of service to the town.
Film Detective pairs with DistroTV
The Film Detective, a classic film and television distributor based in Rockport, now has its own channel, DistroTV, a free internet television streaming service.
Its channel will syndicate its library of Golden Age Hollywood films and television shows including "Angel and the Badman" (1947), "His Girl Friday" (1940), and "The Lucy Show" (1962-1968).
"The Film Detective is thrilled to be joining the global-minded community on DistroTV," said Film Detective founder Phil Hopkins in a prepared statement. "We are proud to be expanding our reach to classic cinephiles and new viewers alike, bringing old favorites and unique titles viewers may have never seen before."
Quick hits
* The Rockport Legion Band will performs its the fifth free concert of its 86th consecutive summer concert series at the Back Beach Bandstand off Beach Street this Sunday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Rockport High School vocalist Rhiannon Hurst will join the band for "A-Tisket, A-Tasket," arranged by Van Alexander, and "On the Sunny Side of the Street." Jason Howard will conduct.
* Rockport 2020 calendars are now on sale to support the Millbrook Meadow restoration project. They cost $20 and are available at John Tarr Store, 49 Main St., and Connie's Place, 31 Whistlestop Mall.
* Rockport Illuminations will hold its pancake breakfast fundraiser this Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Brackett's Ocean View Restaurant, 25 Main St. Proceeds from the event will benefit this year's fireworks display on Aug. 10 at Granite Pier. For more information, visit www.rockportilluminations.com.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
