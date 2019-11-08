For the past seven years, Rockport High School’s DECA chapter has organized and managed a major fundraiser called "DECA the Halls." The annual event, as self-guided tour of inns and kitchens in Rockport, takes place Sunday, Dec. 8, from noon to 4 p.m.
Money raised helps to support the high school's DECA program, which is an extension of the Business and Marketing program at Rockport High. The students work to raise money to offset some of the costs of the various academic competitions.
The Rockport High DECA chapter is seeking homeowners who are willing to open up part of their home for the tour.
"People who take the self-guided tours often are looking to find joy and inspiration in viewing holiday decorating, kitchen ideas and home remodels," said Rockport High teacher Scott Larsen, who is the DECA advisor.
Tour-goers first get their tickets at Rockport Inn and Suites Inn, 183 Main St., and receive a map of tour locations. DECA members are available to help the homeowner by greeting visitors and acting as guides. One inn prefers to have a member in each open room to answer questions. Another has a room-to-room guided tour. Students also can help in decorating. If there is snow on the ground, DECA provides “booties” at all locations so that salt, sand and snow do not enter the home.
For more information, visit www.seashellsandjinglebellsrkpt.blogspot.com or the visit the DECA the Halls Facebook page. To contact Larsen, email him at slarsen@rpk12.org.
Tree wanted
As Rockport prepares for the community’s annual Christmas in Rockport celebration, the town Department of Public Works is also working to find the perfect evergreen tree to place in Dock Square. It is inviting any Cape Ann homeowner with a suitable tree (approximately 35 feet in height or taller) to contact the Public Works office at 978-546-3525 as soon as possible.
Public Works representatives will select the most appropriate tree from among those offered, then work with the property owner to remove the tree and prepare it for its new home in Dock Square celebrating Christmas in Rockport 2019.
This year’s annual Rockport Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in Dock Square on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 4 p.m. Once again Santa will be arriving in Rockport by lobster boat, landing at T-Wharf at approximately 1 p.m.
For more information about holiday season activities, visit www.rockportusa.com and www.capeannvacations.com.
Quick hits
* The Friends of Rockport Athletics is hosting a fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 15, featuring Frank Santos Jr., the R-Rated Hypnotist. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Admission is $25. BYOB. Email rockportfra@gmail.com to reserve tickets.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by staff this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.