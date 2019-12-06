Rockport Ramblings: New show opening at museum

A solo show of works by Karen Tusinski opens with a free public reception on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rockport Art Association & Museum. The exhibition, which runs through Dec. 31, features oil, acrylic and mixed media paintings in the Marguerite Pearson Room of the downtown art association.
The artist is the owner of the Tusinski Gallery in Rockport and is an artist member of the Rockport Art Association & Museum and the Newburyport Art Association. She received a fine arts degree in painting from Montserrat College of Art in 1998 and attended Montserrat’s Viterbo, Italy, Summer Program. Tusinski is a featured artist at Jules Place in Boston and also exhibits her artwork in numerous galleries throughout the country.
Tusinski is drawn to the contrasts and shapes found in the natural world. Common themes include poppies in a variety of color schemes, pebble-strewn beaches with tranquil seas, and reoccurring circular patterns in both abstracts and still life.
More information is available at www.rockportartassn.org.
National show winners
In other art news, the Rockport Art Association & Museum national show opening attracted a full house. The show winners also were announced: Ashot Tadevosyan, Cape Ann Savings Bank Award for Excellence in Contemporary Art; George Van Hook, Alden Bryan Award & Gold Medal for Traditional Landscape Painting in Oil; Holly Curcio, Bank Gloucester Sculpture Prize; Pamela Pindell, Robert & Lucienne Bosselman Memorial Award for Traditional Painting, Graphics or Sculpture; Evan Larson-Voltz, iartcolony Award for Excellence in Original Conception; Kelly Carmody, The Newcomb Award for Traditional Painting, in Honor of the Newcomb Children; and Leo Mancini-Hresko, The Newcomb Award for Traditional Painting, in Honor of the Newcomb Grandchildren.
Also Ingrid Johnson, Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation for Excellence in Contemporary Art; Paul Schulenburg, RAA&M Board of Governors Award; Susan Termyn, Paul Goodnow Memorial Award for Traditional Painting, Graphics or Sculpture; Sally Chapman, Security First Mortgage Funding Award for Excellence in Photography; Charles Willse, Parco Fine Art Award; Donna Garcia, McDougall Fine Art Award; Mike Dorsey, Motyka Art and Frame Gift Certificate; Suzanne Ulrich, Kate Van Demark Award for a Modern Work of Art; Ellen Gaube, Friday Sketch Group Award for Fine Draftsmanship; Nella Lush, RAA&M Experimental Group Award for Excellence in Abstract Art; Sue Collier, Emily Passman Award for Excellence in Realism in Contemporary Art; Eric Jacobsen, Charles Movalli Memorial Medal; and Evan Larson-Voltz, Quirk Award.
Rockport Ramblings was compiled by staff this week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, please contact Michael Cronin at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.