Rockport Ramblings: Old Sloop to present two world-renowned musicians

Singer-songwriters Caroline Cotter and Emily Mure will perform live at Old Sloop Coffeehouse on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
Cotter takes listeners all over the world and into the depths of the human heart, Old Sloop organizers say. Her songs are tinged with raw emotion and brimming with honest, soul-searching expression. With a captivating soprano voice and award-winning songwriting, Cotter has performed over 700 shows in 45 states and 13 countries.
Raised on New York City’s Roosevelt Island, Mure sharpened her songwriting chops while studying music at Ithaca College and busking on the streets of Galway, Ireland. She returned to New York to pursue her songwriting career in the same city that hosted her grandfather, guitarist and songwriter Billy Mure. Over the course of three acclaimed albums, she has cracked the Top 10 on the Folk DJ Charts, been showcased at the International Folk Alliance conference, toured internationally, and seen her music featured on NBC, ABC, and PBS.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse is located at the handicap-accessible First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Advance tickets are $10 and a available at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, and The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 ages 18 and younger and $24 for families.
Short takes
* St. Mary’s Blessing of the Animals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., at Millbrook Meadow. Animals of all sizes are welcome, including stuffed animals and photos. Please bring live pets on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. The event will be held rain or shine.
* The Rockport Republican Town Committee will meet on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Rockport Police Station conference room, 168 Main St. Nominations for the committee will be held and Richard Baker, candidate for the Republican State Committeeman, will speak. Admission is free. For more information, contact Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com or 781-632-1579, or visit www.facebook.com/RockportGOP.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.