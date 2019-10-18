Chief John Horvath reports that the Rockport Police Department, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Rockport and Rockport Elementary School, will host its annual free child identification kit event later this month.
The ID kit is a tool that helps families maintain current photos and descriptive information about their children. The information in the kit becomes extremely valuable to police if a child were to go missing or run away.
The event will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden's Lane.
There is no charge for parents to create the kits for Rockport children in pre-school through second grade.
The Rotary Club of Rockport sponsors this annual event to provide parents and guardians with an ID Kit that they can maintain for their children. Each ID Kit will contain the child’s fingerprints, which will be taken on-site by Rockport police officers.
Additionally, parents and guardians can fill out an emergency information card that includes contact phone numbers, a growth chart, dental chart, current photograph, personal profile, physical characteristics and even a DNA sample.
Parents and guardians are responsible for taking the ID Kits home. They are not kept on file by the Police Department.
"This annual event is always a big success for us, and I hope many families will come on the 25th to create a potentially lifesaving ID kit for their children," Horvath said in a prepared statement. "These kits provide families with a safety net that can be brought to the police department in the event of an emergency. We hope these kits are never needed, but they can make a major difference."
Hiding a mobster
Thacher Island has a rich history, including hosting an infamous mobster in 1967. Joe “The Animal” Barbosa was hidden on the island for a month as he testified against the Mafia as a protected witness. On Monday, Oct. 21, the Sandy Bay Historic Society presents a behind the scenes look at the life and times of Barbosa as told by Paul St. Germain, president of the Thacher Island Association. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Admission is free, however, donations are gratefully accepted.
Rockport Ramblings will be compiled by Michael Cronin next week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
