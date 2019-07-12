Summer has burst forth on Cape Ann with its blossoms, peonies, late evening sunsets, sailboats and ocean waters that are slowly becoming swimmable. It's also the season for exciting modern dance performed outdoors.
Windhover, 257R Granite St., is hosting a week-long Summer Dance Intensive for teenagers ages 12 to 18 from Sunday, July 14, through Saturday, July 20, taught by members of the Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre based in New York City. This company has had a residency at Windhover every summer for many years, and has performed the Quarry Dance each year. Technique classes in ballet and modern dance are followed by repertory work, choreography, composition and gyro. By special request, a guest instructor will teach hip hop classes as well. If you, or those you know, have teenagers that are interested in dance, inquiries may be directed to director Molly Tupper at mollytupper@mac.com or check out www.windhover.org.
A final student performance will be held next Saturday, July 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Windhover’s outdoor stage, pending the weather. All are welcome.
Open adult drop-in gyrokinesis classes are being offered by members of Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 18. Classes are $12 per person.
Quarry Dance Vlll comes to life at the exquisite setting of Halibut Point State Park on Gott Avenue, where the breath-taking views of the Babson Farm Quarry are set against the backdrop of the ocean . This site-specific modern dance is performed by the Dušan Týnek Dance Theatre. Performance dates are Friday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28, at 1 p.m. Each show is free to the public. This event is weather dependent. With rain, the performance is cancelled.
Yoga instructor Nancy West will host a Mid Summer’s Dream Women's Yoga Retreat from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4. West has been leading yoga retreats worldwide for six years and teaching for 19 years in the Boston area. She will share her vast knowledge of yoga and meditation to help restore, reset and re-energize. For more information about the retreat, email West at nancy_reallifeyoga@comcast.net or call 508-990-6795.
More information about Windhover and the events it hosts may be found at www.windhover.org.
Yard sale at the beach
The American Legion Auxiliary Post 98 is hosting a yard sale fundraiser this Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion Post and bandstand area on Back Beach.
Organizers invite the public to stop by to find new treasures. Proceeds help support their organization. Refreshments also will be on sale.
'Saving Straitsmouth'
It has been 180 years since Straitsmouth Island was open to the public. In preparation of its reopening, the Sandy Bay Historical Society will host a free presentation about the island Monday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Paul St. Germain, president of the Thacher Island Association, will speak about the history of Straitsmouth Island and its restoration. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
StoryWalk
This summer, children up to 7 years old and their adult guardians are invited to an outdoor story walk at Halibut Point State Park.
Guests will enjoy listening to a reading “It’s Summer!” By Linda Glaser as they mosey along a short-loop trail in the woods by Gott Avenue. Bring water, sunscreen and bug spray, dress in layers, and wear good footwear.
Events are held each day from Friday, July 19, through Sunday, Aug. 4. Adult supervision is required for all attending children. Admission is free. Parking fees are $5 for cars with Massachusetts plates and $10 for non-resident plates.
More information is information is available by contacting Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov, 978-546-3120, or visiting www.mass.gov/DCR/calendar.
