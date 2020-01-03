Pianist and Rockport native Aaron Wonson will perform in Gloucester this upcoming Sunday to benefit the children of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at 1123 Washington St. Donations from the event will benefit St. Paul's trip to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's National Youth Gathering, which will be held in Minnesota in 2021. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit Wonson and his educational expenses.
Wonson started playing piano at the age of 13, and by the time he was 14, he was already enrolled in the New England Conservatory Preparatory School to study piano. He then moved on to Oberlin College and Conservatory to not only study piano but to also obtain an English degree. Last winter, Wonson was fortunate enough to perform Stravinky’s Les Noces alongside The Oberlin Choir in Carnegie Hall. Since arriving at Oberlin, Aaron has been involved in the production of two U.S. premieres of works by Phillip Cashian and one world premiere of a work by faculty composer Elizabeth Ogonek.
For more information on the event, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Music and race
Old Sloop Coffeehouse will present "Deeper Than the Skin" on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
"Deeper Than the Skin" is a conversation about race in story and song, featuring Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway — two friends, one black and one white, one from the North and one from the South. They are musicians, storytellers, students of history and world travelers, born three days apart. Two separate narratives forged into a powerful story aimed at finding common ground and helping others to do the same.
The concert will be held at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., which is handicapped-accessible. Advance tickets are $12 and available at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $14 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under and $28 for families.
Quick hits
The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport will screen the movie, "The Hate U Give," on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. The film is a story of social justice and a young woman finding her voice. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Thursday, Jan 16.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.