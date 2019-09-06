The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport is continuing its Daring Democracy series with an interactive forum on Sunday.
John Bach, the Quaker chaplain at Harvard University, will speak on “Courage-Building During Times that Try Democracy” from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the church, 4 Cleaves St.
The series of informational and open discussion forums aims to critically examine the condition of democracy in contemporary America and explore what is working and what is not.
Bach will offer four simple tools to help rediscover “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”
According to organizers, the Quaker spent three years in years different US federal prisons for pursuing peace, such as protesting the Vietnam War, and was punished in prison for teaching fellow inmates to read.
He found strength in the writings of Father Placid Olofsson, who, after 10 years in a Soviet gulag, developed four simple keys to survival. While the keys may seem simple on the surface, Bach said he has found that claiming and practicing them is more powerful when the experience is shared.
Admission is free; refreshments will be served.
Chowda supper
The Sandy Bay Historical Society will host its Annual Fish Chowda Suppa on Friday, Sept. 13, at Spiran Hall, corner of Broadway. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the society's brief annual meeting. There will be an open mic to share local stories. Limit of three minutes per speaker. Minestrone soup available as well. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are $8 and can be reserved by calling 978-546-9533 before Thursday, Sept. 12.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.