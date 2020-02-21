Rockport Ramblings: Republican State Committee candidates to speak i

The candidates vying for a seat on the Republican State Committee, Laura Sapienza-Grabski and incumbent Amanda Orlando Kesterson, will speak at the next Rockport Republican Town Committee meeting.
Registered Republicans and conservative unenrolled are welcome to attend on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Rockport Police Department's main conference room, 168 Main St.
Sapienza-Grabski and Orlando Kesterson are competing for the right to represent Republican voters in the first Essex and Middlesex state senate district to the state Republican party. The election to this party office is decided by voters during the Republican Presidential Primary on March 3.
Sapienza-Grabski is member of the Boxford Republican Town Committee and Massachusetts Women Gunowners Advocates, and has volunteered for events in New Hampshire to support President Donald Trump. She is also the co-founder and current president of the Massachusetts Association of Agricultural Commissions and vice chair of the Boxford Agricultural Commission. Previously, Sapienza-Grabski was employed by Dole & Bailey, Inc., specializing in sales and sourcing of sustainable foods, and worked as an information processing training coordinator, training on 17 mainframe systems and business applications for Raytheon Service Company.
Orlando Kesterson was elected to the position of Republican State Committeewoman in 2017 and has been chairperson of the Gloucester Republican City Committee since 2015. She has been appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to the Public Education Nominating Council and the Child Advocate Advisory Board. Orlando Kesterson is a member of Gloucester Rotary Club and First R Foundation as a reader, and co-chair of Cape Ann Wreaths Across America. She previously worked as an English teacher at Manchester Essex Regional High School and an office manager for her family’s law firm Orlando & Associates. Orlando Kesterson is currently enrolled at Massachusetts School of Law.
More about the Rockport Republican Town Committee is available by contacting Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com or 781-632-1579, visit www.facebook.com/RockportGOP.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.