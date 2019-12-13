Rockport Ramblings: Resident graduates basic training for sheriff's office

Officer Ethel Ventura, of Rockport, has graduated the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office 43rd Basic Training Academy.
"It was pretty much the hardest job I had to go through," she told the Gloucester Times. "It took a lot of work."
Ventura was the only woman in her class. On Thanksgiving, she began her first shift as a correctional officer at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction. Previously, Ventura worked as a security guard and EMT at Brooksby Village in Peabody, a home health aide in Gloucester, and a one-on-one school aide for children in Revere.
“I am proud to welcome these officers to the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Peter Koutoujian in a statement. "They join a team of dedicated corrections professionals that are among the best anywhere in the nation...the MSO is viewed as a state and national leader for our innovative, cutting edge programs for incarcerated military veterans, young adults and those battling substance use disorders. These officers will help us advance the critical work we do on a daily basis to make our communities safer for all who live and work here.”
Throughout the 12-week course, Ventura and the other 18 members in her graduating class studied policy and procedure, defensive tactics and interpersonal communications, and were tested on their physical and firearms skills through written and practical trials. Each student also completed a job training stint at the jailhouse.
FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta delivered the keynote address at the graduation ceremony held late last month at Tufts University.
“The FBI is honored to be part of a day of such tremendous pride and accomplishment in the lives of these 19 men and women. Like us, they answered the sacred call to serve their communities, embracing all the challenges and responsibilities it demands,” said Bonavolonta during his speech. “We are delighted, not only to call them our newest colleagues, but on this week of giving thanks, to also welcome them to the family of law enforcement.”
Printmaking workshop
Artist Coco Berkman will host a Linocut printmaking workshop during Rockport Makers' Festival on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Square Circle Gallery, 11 Dock Square.
"This is my passion," said Berkman in a statement. "I am very, very grateful that I am able to indulge in this most serious and important work of play."
The technique uses sharp Japanese tools to carve fine lines into soft surfaces, or draw scratchy lines into sheets of copper, zinc and Plexiglas. After cutting the plate, participants will roll ink onto these etched surfaces with a brayer and prins those inked images onto clean sheets of handmade papers with the help of a hand-cranked etching press.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/squarecirclegallery.
Rockport Markers' Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday. Along with various attractions and activities, more than 40 artisans from across New England will join more than 50 Rockport businesses in selling maker-made gifts throughout the downtown area and at Whistlestop Mall. The juried holiday market at Rockport Art Association, Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, and Spiran Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Visit www.rockportmakers.com for the full schedule of events and a printable event map.
Quick hits
*Rockport Ambulance Association would like to thank the Brackett family and members of the community for making its annual fundraising breakfast a great success. The fundraiser was held at Brackett's Restauraunt on Nov. 24.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
