Rockport High School Drama will perform its first production of the year, "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
The musical is based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz. The whole gang is featured — crabby Lucy, blanket-toting Linus, piano-playing prodigy Schroeder, dramatic Sally, fun-loving Snoopy, and, of course, Charlie Brown. This show’s series of songs and brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, moving us from school, to home, to the baseball field, while exploring the highs, lows and joyful innocence of youth.
Performances are held in the John Lane Auditorium on the high school campus at 24 Jerden’s Lane. Tickets, available at the door, are $12 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and RHS Drama alumni.
Volunteers needed for DPW project
Two volunteers are needed to serve on the DPW Facility Building Committee.
The town is looking for one Rockport resident and one citizen with construction, project management or architecture experience. This committee will oversee the construction of the new DPW Facility and work closely with the owner's project manager and project architect. Weekly meetings will be held with significant work and contributions from each member necessary to ensure the project moves forward as planned.
Those interested in applying are asked to submit a letter of interest and resume to: Mitchell Vieira, Town Administrator, Board of Selectmen's Office, 34 Broadway; or by email at mvieira@rockportma.gov. Deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 1, at noon.
Any questions may be directed to the above email address.
Solo Show: Heidi Caswell-Zander
An exhibition of paintings by Rockport artist Heidi Caswell-Zander will open in the Marguerite Pearson Room of the Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 26, with an artist’s reception from 2 to 4 p.m.
The artist grew up immersed in the artist culture of Cape Ann. She took adult classes although she was still a youth, and she observed how local scenes of the natural world would be transformed into artistic expression "on a rectangle which would hang on a wall."
“Rich color is delivered through the making of a mark. There is an energy displayed by the brushstrokes which are carefully layered and retained to the final image,” she said in an artist statement.
Caswell-Zander is owner and sole artist of Tidal Edge Gallery, which opened in 2005. She earned both her bachelor and master degrees from Rhode Island School of Design.
The exhibition will be on view through Nov. 7. More information is available at www.rockportartassn.org.
Quick hits
* The Film Detective, a classic media streaming network and film archive based in Rockport, will release a 4K collector's edition of the 1962 cult film, "Eegah," on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The set includes the original 1993 Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode featuring the film and an interview with MST3K creator Joel Hodgson. Pre-order at www.zyng.us/Q2AQEW.
* The Art Nook Gallery, 58 Bearskin Neck, Rockport, is raffling a seascape painting by artist Kathleen Miller. All proceeds will go to Cape Ann Animal Aid. The winner will be drawn on Thursday, Oct. 31. Raffle tickets are available through the end of October. For more information, visit www.art-nook.com.
* The Rockport High School DECA group is selling Yankee Candles for its latest fundraiser. The group will receive 40 percent of the proceeds for each item purchased. The sale ends Nov. 4 and items get shipped Dec. 1. To order, visit www.yankeecandlefundraising.com/store.htm.
* Old Sloop Coffeehouse will present a concert featuring Brooks Williams on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Prateek will open. Advance tickets are $10 at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.