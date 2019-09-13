The state Department for Conservation and Recreation will hold a this public meeting regarding the ongoing renovations at Halibut Point State Park off Gott Avenue.
It will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Rockport Middle and High School cafeteria, 24 Jerdens Lane.
Rockport and other concerned Cape Ann residents are welcome to attend to learn more about the project. Planned improvements include an updated visitors center, new exhibits and a redesigned landscape.
The presentation will be available after the meeting on DCR’s website at www.mass.gov/dcr/past-public-meetings.
Those with questions or concerns or would like to be added to an email list to receive DCR general or project-specific announcements are asked to email mass.parks@state.ma.us or call 617-626-4973.
Merit Scholar semifinalist
After scoring high on his 2018 PSAT scores, Nathaniel Kirby, a senior at Rockport High School, has been chosen as a semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Of the more than 1.5 million high school students nation-wide that applied, approximately 16,000 students were named semifinalists. In order to be named a finalist in February, the semifinalists must maintain an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn high SAT or ACT scores.
Merit Scholars are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The National Merit Scholarship Corp. will award over $31 million in scholarships to these designated students this spring.
Town Republicans to begin nominations
The Rockport Republican Town Committee will commence its nomination process on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St.
In addition, Richard Baker, candidate for Republican State Committee, will serve as guest speaker at the meeting.
Baker is an inventor of ethernet and web technologies, a small business owner, an intellectual property licensing executive, and a software engineer. He is an elected member of the West Newbury Board of Assessors and has served as an elected member of the Pentucket Regional School Committee.
He ran for Congress as the Republican nominee in 2008 and was the Republican nominee for Governor’s Council in 2016 and 2018.
All registered Republicans in Rockport are welcome to attend the meeting and join the committee. More information about the Rockport Republican Town Committee is available by contacting Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com or 781-632-1579, or visit www.facebook.com/RockportGOP.
Quick hits
* Peter Ferrante will present “A Fishing Trip to Georges Bank in the late ‘70s” on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m., at the Rockport Council on Aging, 58 Broadway. The presentation on Cape Ann fishermen has been used to teach middle and high school students about the commercial fishing industry.
Although the presentation is free, seating is limited. Registration is required by calling 978-546-2573.
* Rockport 2020 calendars are now on sale to support the Millbrook Meadow Restoration Project. They cost $20 each and are available at John Tarr Store, 49 Main St., and Connie’s Place, 31 Whistlestop Mall.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
