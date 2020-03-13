Following Gov. Charlie Baker's declaration of a state of emergency, and in an effort to limit potential issues and exposure in Rockport, effective until further notice, the town has put the following requirements and restrictions are in place:
All conferences, training, seminars and other discretionary professional meetings and gatherings that require town employees or volunteers to attend in person outside of Rockport are cancelled/not allowed and town employees and volunteers are prohibited from attending.
In-town training sessions for departments that are not considered urgent or time-sensitive are canceled.
Use of town buildings (excluding schools) for rentals and non-essential events and classes is prohibited until further notice. All classes and events at the Council on Aging have been canceled; the Public Library is in the process of doing the same.
All meals through the Meals on Wheels program will continue at this time.
All town boards, committees, and commissions have been directed to limit meetings to matters that are time-sensitive only and cancel if there are no time-sensitive matters.
All departments are reviewing and updating their town web pages to ensure that the information is current, including forms that the public can download instead of coming in to retrieve.
Additional restrictions will be announced as they are made. At this time, town offices will continue to be open to the public but it is strongly advised to consider the information available on the town website and the below methods for bill payments. Those who are sick are asked to not visit town offices to avoid spreading any potential illness.
Payment methods available
Instead of coming into the Treasurer/Collector's counter, use these options instead:
* Secure mail drop in the back door of Town Hall — this is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Be sure to include the payment and bill information in a sealed envelope.
* Mail-In lockbox service — Included with each original bill mailed is a remittance slip and return envelope. Mail check payments in the envelope provided, with the remittance slip, to the address indicated on the remittance slip.
*The town's online bill payment portal — at www.rockportma.gov, click on “Pay Bills" on the top left.
Many banks provide bill payment services to their customers. Because the town is not set-up to receive those payments electronically, banks will mail a paper check to the town on the payer's behalf. Residents are asked to specify which bill is being paid with each payment and include the relevant bill/account number. The address to send payments is: Town of Rockport, PO Box 150, Rockport, MA 01966.
Additional information
Town Meeting, previously scheduled for Monday, April 4, has been postponed to May. A final date will be announced once selected. This also affects the Town Election, which will occur on the fifth Tuesday following Town Meeting. Contact the town clerk for questions relating to the election.
The town continues to diligently disinfect all common touch areas in public buildings and will continue to do so until further notice. Employees are regularly disinfecting their areas, including keyboards and mouse, phones, cell phones, keys, and other devices. Consider doing the same with personal vehicles and devices.
The Board of Health has recommended that all individuals get a flu shot and for those eligible, a pneumonia shot. Eligibility is determined by health care provider.
The main directory number for town offices is 978-546-5000; direct lines are available on department's individual web pages. The main directory line will provide options on how to reach each department. Call the departments or check their web pages before coming to Town Hall.
Other cancellations
* Rockport Public Schools has closed its schools, which will reopen Monday, March 30. All community programs held at the schools within this time frame have been canceled as well. For up-to-date information, visit www.rpk12.org or email aosier@rpk12.org.
* Rockport Art Association & Museum is closed for two weeks. All indoor classes, workshops, demonstrations, lectures, functions, and exhibition openings within this time frame have been canceled. Outdoor classes may continue, depending on the instructor's decision.
* Rockport Music has canceled all March events at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
* Rockport Public Library has canceled all upcoming events. The library itself will remain open.
* The Rockport Democratic Town Committee meeting originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
* The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport has canceled all its upcoming events through Monday, March 23. This includes the Daring Democracy series — "Unchain Our Democracy" was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. Another event planned for April has also been put on hold.
* Old Sloop Coffee House at First Congregational Church of Rockport has canceled its concert with Martyn Joseph and opener Antje Duvekot originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
