Rockport Ramblings: Town native named Taos Poet Laureate

Catherine Strisik, a poet, teacher, editor and resident of Taos, New Mexico, since 1983, has been selected as the new Taos Poet Laureate.
A Rockport native, she will be inaugurated on Jan. 4 at a dinner and poetry reading in New Mexico to celebrate the new poet laureate, from 2020 to 2022.
This year’s judges include Darien Fernandez, Town Council Member; Bernadette Track, a former model for RC Gorman for 27 years, a Pueblo potter and teacher; Christy Schoedinger Coleman, the director of the Taos Art Museum/Fechin House; and Kate Alderete, the director of the Taos Town Library.
“It is such an honor to be selected as the Taos Poet Laureate — and I’m so excited to begin my project and spread the aesthetic of poetry throughout Taos County!” said Strisik in a press release.
She is the daughter of the late Paul Strisik (1918-1998), a prominent artist and longtime member of the Rockport Art Association. Born in Brooklyn, her father later moved to Rockport, where he did landscape painting that brought him national recognition and countless awards. He served in the Navy during World War II, and then studied at the Art Students League in New York City. He moved to Rockport in 1953. Her mother, Nancy Strisik, resides in Rockport and remains active in the local art circles.
Catherine Strisik is author of three poetry collections, with her latest: “Insectum Gravitis” (published this year). Her second book, “The Mistress,” won the New Mexico/Arizona Award for Poetry in 2017, and her first book, “Thousand-Cricket Song” went into a second printing in 2016. Her fourth book, “Aikaterina” has recently been completed.
She is co-founder/co-editor/consulting editor of Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.
Her poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and has been awarded grants, honors and residencies from The Puffin Foundation, The Vermont Studio Center, Lakkos/Crete Artist Residency, Truchas Peaks Place, and most recently from Parkinson’s Life Magazine in London. Numerous publications include Journal of Feminist Studies in Religion, Drunken Boat, Puerto del Sol, Watershed, Connotation Press: An Online Artifact, Tusculum Review, and Poet Lore. Strisik, for over 35 years has taught group and private poetry workshops to children and adults in Taos.
Her poetry project is Poetry in Nature entailing installation of nature poems on stones, walls, and pillars in natural environment locations in Taos written by living poets of Taos County.
In another upcoming event, Strisik also will also read at the opening of one of the town council meetings in 2020 and SOMOS will host a reception for her and Sawnie Morris in early winter.
