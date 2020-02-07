Rockport Ramblings: Traveling children's picture books exhibit on view at library

The traveling exhibition of home-grown children's picture books is on view at the Rockport Public Library, which now hosts "Once Upon a Contest: Selection from Cape Ann Reads."
This is the final stop for this special touring exhibition presented by the four public libraries of Cape Ann, which along with other community organizations, sponsored a literacy initiative that made an open call to local artists and writers to create children's picture books.
"And the results were out of this world," said Catherine Ryan, director of the initiative, which began in 2015.
The books and original art for the picture book stories are displayed on the window ledges in the children's room at Rockport Public Library. The invited artist is Betty Allenbrook Wiberg, who will have work included as part of the exhibition, which runs through Saturday, Feb. 29, when there will be a public reception at 11 a.m.
The children's library also will have an activity sheet available for a sort of "find the book" activity.
"That date is kismet — leap year is a special day just every four years and kismet in this successful effort of the four libraries collaborating," said Ryan.
This is the final leg of the exhibition tour, which began more than a year ago at Cape Ann Museum at the end of 2018, before it traveled to each of the four communities of Cape Ann with its final stop in Rockport.
"Every venue has had much to boast about in regards to its unique display options. Rockport is the first venue where the exhibition is on display inside the children's room of one of the libraries rather than a separate exhibition location. It's also the first stop where the picture books are exhibited right alongside original work created for each story," said Ryan.
Many of the picture books have been published.
"Bringing the show 'home' to each community helped us feature local writers and artists and gives residents ample time to read and share the original children's picture books. There's also time for a return visit if you find a favorite, can't fit them all in or want to bring someone back to share a story," said Ryan. "This display of creativity and children's books is too good to miss."
The featured writers and illustrators are: Leslie Galacar, Martha Shaw Geraghty, Marion Hall, Steven Kennedy, Charles King, George King, Michael LaPenna, James McKenna, Barbara McLaughlin, Alexia Parker, Victoria Petway, John Plunkett, Diane Polley, Mary Rhinelander, James Seavey, Gail Seavey, Kim Smith, Christina Ean Spangler, Bonnie L. Sylvester, Juni VanDyke, Maura Wadlinger, Betty Allenbrook Wiberg, Kirsten Allenbrook Wiberg, Jean Woodbury, and Claire Wyzenbeek.
"With so many participants involved there's bound to be someone included who is a neighbor or friend you can celebrate, and others you'll be glad to encounter," said Ryan.
Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St. For hours or details, call 978-546-6934 or visit: www.rockportlibrary.org.
This week's Rockport Ramblings was compiled by Gail McCarthy.
Michael Cronin returns next week. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.