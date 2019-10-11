Rockport Art Association & Museum is exhibiting a solo show featuring sculptures and drawings by member John Fleming.
The exhibit opens Saturday, Oct. 12, and will be on view through Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Marguerite Pearson Room at 12 Main St. A free open reception will be held on Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fleming's work on display reflects "nature’s seemingly random way of creation," according to the association.
“Each piece has its story," said the artist in a prepared statement. "Some hopeful of what they will become. Some comical. One, in particular, tragic and flawed knowing that it’s probably the last of its evolving kind. All of them having no sense of why they exist.”
Since graduating from the Pratt Institute in New York City, Fleming has worked in commercial art, advertising, graphic design, illustration, art direction, and jewelry design and manufacturing. He holds numerous awards in sculpture and graphics, including the Marguerite Pearson Gold Medal for best in show.
Scouts recognized
Members of Girl Scout Troop 85278 received their Silver Awards last week for a service project at Den Mar Nursing Home.
The Silver Award is Girl Scouting's second highest honor, and may be pursued individually or as team.
A ceremony was at Scout Hall in Rockport. Rockport Selectwoman Denise Donnelly, Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, were in attendance.
The local leaders recognized the girls for their achievements.
Scouts receiving the awards were Anna Drost, Caitlin Morin, and Lauren O’Connor of Rockport and Evie Ford of Gloucester.
Troop leaders are Rachel Ford and Heather Morin.
Country-blues at Old Sloop
Brooks Williams, a country-blues artist hailing from Statesboro, Georgia, will perform live in concert at Old Sloop Coffeehouse on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to singing, Williams excels in finger-picking and slide guitar. He was named a New Folk Finalist at the Kerrville Folk Festival and has been nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year at both the New England Music Awards and the Boston Music Awards.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse is located at the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. The venue is handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.oldsloopcoffeehouse.org; John Tarr's Store, 49 Main St.; and The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St. The suggested contribution at the door is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 18 and under and $24 for families.
Quick hits
*The Millbrook Meadow Committee will sell calendars at its Harvest Fest booth on Saturday, Oct. 19. They are $20 each and all proceeds benefit efforts to maintain the newly renovated Millbrook Meadow. Calendars are available to purchase now at John Tarr's Store, 49 Main Street, and Connie's Place Hair Salon, 31 Whistlestop Mall.
*Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport will host a "death cafe" for locals to speak freely about death and grieving on Saturday, Oct 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 4 Cleaves St. There is no cost to participate.
* Spooky storytellers Steve Almond, Brunonia Barry, Susan Oleksiw and Bruce Coffin will read from their works live on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Rockport Public Library. Books will be available to purchase and the authors will be signing copies. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.rockportlibrary.org.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
