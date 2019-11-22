Rockport Ramblings: Two firefighters receive promotions

Jason Doyle and Michael Elwell of the Rockport Fire Department have been promoted to lieutenants of the Sandy Bay Engine Company by the Board of Fire Engineers.
The two lieutenant positions have been vacant since October. Doyle and Elwell served in the interim while the department searched for possible replacements.
"I think they're well prepared for the job," said Chief Jim Doyle. "They interviewed very well. It's their time to move up in the company and the department."
Doyle has been with Rockport Fire Department for almost 20 years; Elwell has served for over five.
Local music at Old Sloop
Susan Cattaneo and The Big Loud Band will take the stage at Old Sloop Coffeehouse next Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Cattaneo, a Boston-based singer-songwriter, blends rock, folk and blues with a healthy dose of country. Her latest album, "The Hammer and The Heart," charted at the top of the on the Billboard Heatseekers. Recently, Cattaneo was nominated for "Best Americana Artist" at the 2019 Boston Music Awards.
Folk singer Renée Dupuis, a member of Cattaneo's band, will open the show alongside fellow musician Joe Cardoza.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse is located at the handicap-accessible First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. Advance tickets are $15 at oldsloopcoffeehouse.org. Tickets are also available at John Tarr Store in Rockport and The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $18 for adults, $5 ages 18 and under and $36 for families.
Holiday concerts
Rockport American Legion Band will host two Christmas concert in December.
The first will be held at Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St.
The following concert will be at Denmar Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 44 South St., on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
Admission is free to both concerts. John Bassett may be contacted at 617-739-1160 for more information.
Book fair
Literary Cape Ann will host a holiday book fair featuring select history, mysteries, poetry titles as well as children’s books and cookbooks.
The fair will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St.
Fifteen local authors will be on site to discuss their writing process and sign copies of their books. Those who purchase a book at the fair will be automatically entered to win one of three basket-of-books raffles. Refreshments will also be available.
More information is available by visiting www.facebook.com/literarycapeann.
Quick Hits
*Rockport Ambulance will host a benefit breakfast this Sunday, Nov. 24, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Brackett's Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St. Baked and stuffed french toast, ham, coffee and juice will be available. Tickets are $9 per person and available by calling 978-546-7297.
* St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, will hold its annual Advent Fair on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gifts, handcrafted items, jewelry and African jewelry, baked goods and holiday greens will be available, as well as a soup luncheon.
