Rockport Art Association & Museum is looking for works by historic American artists, highlighting the Cape Ann School, for its annual fundraising auction. The event attracts serious collectors from across the country, as well as those just starting an art collection.
The auction features works by master Cape Ann artists of the past such as Aldro T. Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Emile Gruppé, Harry A. Vincent, W. Lester Stevens, Max Kuehne, Marguerite Pearson, Antonio Cirino, Carl Peters, Frederick Mulhaupt, Jane Peterson, Emma Fordyce MacRae and many more.
The RAA&M auction specializes in Cape Ann art, but is not limited to this region. It includes works by numerous other prominent historic American artists.
Submissions are now being accepted by appointment only through Tuesday, March 7. Only works by deceased artists are eligible for the auction. To make an appointment, contact Margaret Redington at 978-546-6604 or auction@rockportartassn.org.
More information on the auction can be found at www.rockportartassn.org/auctioninfo.
History Day fair
Rockport High School is once again participating in National History Day with a student-led history fair on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Around the country, more than half a million middle and high school students are competing in National History Day contests. Students conduct rigorous historical research focused around the 2020 theme, "Breaking Barriers in History," and create a project in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website.
“The annual theme provides a way to increase students’ historical understanding by developing a lens to read history,” National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn said in a prepared statement.
The theme is chosen for the broad application to world, national, or state history and its relevance to ancient history or to the more recent past. The intentional selection of the day's theme is to provide an opportunity for students to push past the antiquated view of history as mere facts and dates and drill down into historical content to develop perspective and understanding.
National History Day is a nonprofit based out of College Park, Maryland. More information on the organization is available at www.nhd.org or www.masshistoryday.com.
Rockport Ramblings is compiled by Michael Cronin. If you have a news tip or an item for Ramblings, contact him at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
