ROCKPORT — The town is seeking to hire City Point Partners of Boston as owners project manager for the new Public Works facility project.
The search for an owners project manager began shortly after the payment plan for the $12.25 million project was approved by last October's Town Meeting. City Point Partners, one of two firms that responded during the bidding process, was ultimately selected due to its work on similar projects in the past, according to Public Works Director Joe Parisi.
"We know their experience level," he continued. "They submitted a price proposal and now we're determining if it's in line for the project."
Parisi declined to say how much the price proposal was as negotiations are ongoing.
On Wednesday, the DPW Facility Building Committee will meet to prepare a owners project manager contract for selectmen to sign. Committee members are Selectwoman Ruth George, Town Building Committee member Monica Lawton and DPW Commissioner Bruce Reed. Parisi and Town Administrator Mitch Vieira serve as ex-officio members.
"We're trying to hit the next selectmen meeting on (Tuesday, Feb. 25)," Parisi said, "but we'll know more if that's the decision of the Building Committee at (Wednesday's) meeting."
The owners project manager, Parisi explained, will assist the DPW Facility Building Committee in the design development process and oversee work by Weston & Sampson of Reading, the engineering firm hired for the project in September 2017.
Based on the town's draft schedule, bidding for construction will begin in November after the the design development and construction documents are completed. Once a firm is hired, the town hopes to start construction in January of next year. If all goes according to plan, the new DPW facility should be up and running by December 2021.
The project will replace the current facility, nicknamed "The Barn." The building, built shortly after World War II, is not up to current building safety codes and poses a risk for the 20 full-time Public Works employees who work there, town officials say.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr , R-Gloucester, sponsored an act to reserve $20,000 in state funds for the project shortly after the payment plan was approved in October. In addition, $900,000 of town funds were allocated from the Sale of Land fund.
Taxpayers will begin paying their share of the project in 2022. All Rockport property owners will see an initial 4.7% increase in their property taxes regardless of assessed value. The rate is expected to go down 0.1% to 0.2% each year until the debt is paid off in 2042.
The project was first pitched and shot down by townsfolk in 2016. The updated plan retains most of the original designs with additional office space for Parisi and his staff.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: DPW Facility Building Committee meets to review of owners project manager proposals and receive updates on the new Public Works facility project.
When: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.
Where: Rockport Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
More info: www.rockportma.gov/new-proposed-dpw-facility
