ROCKPORT — When children and staff return to Rockport's schools in a few weeks, they'll be required to wear masks inside.
Rockport is requiring masks to be worn in all the town's schools as well its public buildings as the number of new COVID-19 infections in the state and nation is surging again. There were seven active cases among town residents last Monday, including one hospitalization, according to town data. There were no active cases the week before.
Private businesses owners will be left to their own discretion to decide whether workers and customers will need to wear masks — at least for now.
The Board of Health made the decision at its meeting Thursday night. Rockport School Committee members and selectmen were present to discuss the new guidelines.
The Board of Health and School Committee voted in favor of requiring masks while inside Rockport Elementary, Middle and High Schools regardless of vaccination status.
Superintendent Rob Liebow said that when he consulted other superintendents across the state, many were on the same page.
Masks mandates per vaccination status could lead to confusion and possibly bullying among the student body, Liebow said. All were in agreement that students should stay in school for as long as possible this fall, he added, and a blanket mask mandate would decrease the possibility of reverting back to remote online learning.
CIC Health of Cambridge will continue to administer weekly COVID-19 tests to students and staff, Liebow confirmed. Liebow also said he's pursing the clinic's offer to provide vaccinations as well. If the deal goes through, students ages 12 and older will be able to get their shots at school with permission from their parents.
Students will eat lunch outdoors under tents up until Thanksgiving. When masks are off for eating, students will be required to stay three feet from each other.
At this time, the Board of Health and School Committee are still waiting on what to do about mask requirements for school sports.
At Thursday's meeting, the Board of Health voted to adapt policies regarding indoor and outdoor music classes and performance based on recommendations by the Music Educator Association.
The Board of Health will review these guidelines in 60 days, at an October meeting.
After discussion with selectmen, the Board of Health voted in favor of requiring masks at all public buildings, including Town Hall, Rockport Public Library, and the Swap Shop at the Transfer Station.
Employees may remove their masks indoors if they work alone in an office. Those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks while riding in vehicles with other town employees.
Members of the Board of Health believed it would be prudent to require masks at all private businesses. This was met with pushback from Selectmen Chairman Don Campbell, Selectmen Herman Lilja and Ross Brackett, and members of the public. Many believe such an enforcement was premature as Gov. Charlie Baker's office has not issued a state of emergency regarding the delta variant of COVID-19.
As such, the Board of Health opted to pass a motion strongly recommending that patrons and employees of private business wear masks.
Unlike the school guidelines, the Board of Health plans to review indoor masking in businesses each week.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 310 confirmed cases in Rockport, and least 24 residents have died of the virus. Among residents, at least 82% have received one dose of vaccination against COVID-19, while 78% are fully vaccinated.
