ROCKPORT — Start-up founder Sofya Gray of Rockport has been named to the Boston Business Journal’s 40 under 40 list for 2021.
Gray’s start-up, Annamay, sells reversible swimsuits made from recycled ocean plastic. The business sells bikini tops and bottoms, all handmade by Gary, on its website, annamaybikinis.com.
“I sent my application in and I didn’t really expect anything to come from it,” said Gray, 30. “I opened my email at the end of August and that’s how I found out I was named. The other people on the list have been so established, so it’s been very exciting news. It took me a lot to get to this level.”
The Boston Business Journal annual list recognizes the year’s movers and shakers in Massachusetts public, private, for-profit and nonprofit sectors.
“This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees have been through a lot, and like all of us have overcome much, to be where they are today,” said Carolyn M. Jones, Boston Business Journal Market president and publisher, in a prepared statement announcing the nominees. “Their dedication and innovation inspire us all.”
