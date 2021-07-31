ROCKPORT — A Rockport resident hopes to form a chapter of NAVY Club USA on Cape Ann.
Shirley Groff, a Navy veteran who served during Vietnam, is seeking at least 20 members to officially register the chapter.
"I know there's a lot of Coast Guard and Navy people here," she said. "I know they have American Legion, and I'm a member of that, but I haven't met that many people to (form the chapter). I want to see if there was any interest."
Groff was heavily active in her local NAVY Club USA when she lived in Pennsylvania. She hopes to continue her work in Rockport and Gloucester.
"I used to give a lot of presentations on the Navy and their new technology, and give updates on when the different events are coming," she said. "(With the Cape Ann chapter) maybe we take short trips to the Boston area museums, anything to do with navy monuments — just not sitting there eating doughnuts and drinking coffee. I want to do something where you're always learning interesting facts."
NAVY Club USA aims to "collectively bringing together the many private Navy clubs and Navy veteran organizations that had sprung up across the country, and by so doing, give each member and prospective member, a powerful voice as a nationally recognized Organization," according to its website.
Membership is open to all seagoing services including the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Groff said there will be "very low-cost dues per year."
Those interested are asked to email Groff at groff@cheerful.com.
