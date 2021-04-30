Rockport residents sue for public vote on independent fire district

ROCKPORT — After being rejected by town officials, the group of residents who proposed an independent fire district in town are taking their case to court.
On Tuesday, eight citizens known as the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners filed a two-count case in Massachusetts Superior Court alleging selectmen offended “against the sovereignty of the voters of the Town of Rockport” by refusing to hold a Town Meeting vote regarding the proposed district.
“The Town Meeting is an independent branch of local government, the legislative,” reads the complaint. “The executive, in the form of the selectmen and the sdministrator, do not possess any power to determine what is and is not an acceptable topic for Town Meeting.”
In addition to selectmen, the suit lists the Town of Rockport and town counsel Darren Klein as defendants. The petitioners are being represented by Michael Walsh of Walsh & Walsh LLP in Lynnfield. Walsh is also representing the Back Beach Neighbors Association in three cases against the town — one in U.S. District Court, one in Supreme Court and one in Land Court.
Town Administrator Mitch Vieria declined to comment Thursday on the suit as the town had not been formerly served with the complaint.
On Dec. 7, Walsh submitted a petition to call a Special Town Meeting and public vote to possibly instate an “Independent Rockport Fire Department” under Massachusetts General Law, c. 48, section 60. The department would feature a three-person, publicly elected prudential committee which would supersede the powers of the town’s Board of Fire Engineers in choosing the Rockport fire chief and the selectmen in overseeing all administration, personnel, equipment, policies and budget matters.
The petition came after firefighters had threatened a walkout over some town officials’ interference in the department’s leadership and then fire Chief James Doyle was put on administrative leave (Doyle was fired in February).
Klein informed Walsh a week later that the town would hold a special town meeting. The petition as written was, in Klein’s opinion, “not properly in order, unenforceable and flawed for several reasons.” Specifically, Klein argues, petitions under state law Walsh cited are for municipalities who don’t already have an established fire department.
The petitioners disputes this characterization of the state law.
“...(The law) allows for the Petitioners to seek the erection of a fire district if the town ‘neglects or refuses’ to ‘establish ... and maint(ain) of a sufficient fire department,’” reads the Superior Court case. “Massachusetts General Law makes it the political judgment of Town Meeting to determine if the town has taken reasonable steps to maintain a sufficient fire department. Certainly the town’s interference in the fire department’s management, the supporting and hiring of unqualified managers, the infliction of illegal discipline on firefighters, and the suppression of the civil rights of firefighters, give the Petitioners reasonable cause to feel that the current system in insufficient.”
Walsh attended selectmen’s Jan. 19 meeting to discuss the town’s response to the petition. Klein, also in attendance, advised selectmen they could consider working with the petitioners to draft an article for the 2021 Town Meeting warrant. Selectmen agreed to look into that option, though Selectman Ross Brackett mentioned the four Rockport Fire Department captains told him they did not support plans for an independent fire district.
Four months later, the opinion of the Fire Department leadership had not changed. At selectmen’s meeting on April 13, fire Chief Kirk Keating voted to remove the proposed article from the draft 2021 Town Meeting warrant as did each selectmen.
“The Fire Department didn’t support it so I have no reason to change my mind (in voting to remove the article),” Selectman Don Campbell said April 20 when selectmen met to vote officially ratify the Town Meeting warrant.
According to the petitioners in the complaint, “The selectmen and administrator broke, fully and completely, the agreement from December under which the petitioners agreed to forbear and their article would be incorporated into the annual Town Meeting Warrant.”
The petitioners are now asking the court to have the independent fire district proposal brought forth at either annual Town Meeting on May 15 or at a separate Special Town Meeting.
“Selectmen are not empowered to screen articles that they do not like from the Town Meeting warrant,” reads the complaint.
This is true for citizen’s petitions on regularly scheduled Town Meeting warrants, which the Rockport Independent Fire District Petitioners did not seek for Annual Town Meeting.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.