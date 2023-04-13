ROCKPORT — Beginning next week, drivers may experience delays in Rockport as workers conduct a downtown repaving project.
The milling and repaving effort is slated for upper and lower Main Street and also along Broadway. The project is expected to take place from April 17 to 26, depending on the weather, according to town officials
Work on the project is due to start each day at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Workers are expected to mill the road for about two days.
Structure adjustments, including work on manholes, is scheduled to begin the second day of the project and will continue for an additional two days during the milling portion of the work.
The work along upper Main Street will take place from High Street to Broadway and the work along lower Main Street will take place from Pier Avenue to Beach Street.
The actual paving will then start and is expected to last about two days.
Alan Battistelli, husband of DPW Commissioner Erin Battistelli, said he was notified about the project by the town as the owns the four-unit complex at 18 Broadway that was once a former Masonic Lodge. The building is home to about seven residents.
The roadwork, he said, will slow traffic through the area.
“I’m sure there will be inconveniences but these things are necessary,” said Battistelli. “Sooner or later you have to pave the road. You can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.”
Other routes
Residents and commuters are asked to plan their trips and seek alternative routes during the project.
“To insure public safety and to minimize paving delays, we are asking that cars planning to leave for the day should be out no later than 6:30 a.m. and return no earlier than earlier than 5 p.m., except for emergencies,” according to Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc.
LeBlanc, in a posting on Public Works’ Facebook page, said on-street parking will not be allowed during this time; vehicles left on the roadway will be subject to towing.
“One side of the road will be open at all times for emergency access,” writes LeBlanc. “No through traffic will be allowed during the milling and paving process.”
According to LeBlanc, the contractor on the project is Nocella Landscaping & Paving, based in Woburn.
Road closures and detours may take place during the project.
LeBlanc said Public Works employees and project workers will strive to minimize delays to residents in the area.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience you may (experience) during this process,” writes LeBlanc. “The town appreciates your patience during this important project. We feel that your cooperation will make this project a success.”
Those with questions about the project are urged to contact Public Works at 978-546-3525.
