Rockport Rotarians recognize Visnick, install officers

ROCKPORT — Being town moderator as well as a well-known attorney in Cape Ann doesn’t hurt when it comes to recognition.
Bob Visnick, Rockport former moderator, was honored for nearly two decades of service during the Rockport Rotary Club’s annual awards ceremony and installation dinner held Tuesday at the Franklin Cape Ann in Gloucester.
April’s Rockport Town Meeting was Visnick’s last. On May 9, attorney Brian Sullivan was elected to follow Visnick in the role of town moderator.
During Tuesday's gathering, the following Rotarians were installed as officers for the 2023-24 year:
President – Matthew Wigton, senior minister of the First Baptist Church of Rockport.
Presidents-elect – James Moore and Donna Denio.
Vice Presidents – Jackie Lageson and Katie Mazzeo.
Secretary - Kecia German.
Treasurer – Rob Audano.
Assistant Treasurer – Anne Lewis.
Sergeants-at-Arms – Phil Chalmers and Bruce Coates.
Directors – Maryanne Bland, Bruce Coates, Sean Fennessy, Sue King and Kathy Morris.
Past Co-Presidents – Janelle Favaloro and Alan Battisteli.
Foundation Chairs – Ingrid Brown and Anne Lewis.