Among its many efforts, both local and global, the Rockport Rotary Club has reached out and played an integral role in helping improve the lives of children in rural Uganda.
Reflecting on the many challenges of 2020 and hoping for a brighter year ahead, local Rotarians applauded the efforts of so many on Cape Ann to bring joy to others. In this case, the Rockport Rotary Club shared news about its work in one initiative over the past two years, in partnership with Village2Village Project, which supports nearly 200 children in a remote district of northeastern Uganda where four out five families live in extreme poverty.
In 2019, Rockport Rotary, along with a Rotary District 7930 matching grant, provided $10,000 to assist the Village2Village Project in renovating and equipping the kitchen and dining area of the Ugandan community's House of Joy, located in the project’s center for children.
During the renovation, however, dangerous structural problems were discovered and most of the Rotary money was used for urgent repairs. Then in 2020, another $5,000 jointly provided by Rockport Rotary and Rotary District 7930 made possible the needed improvements, including two energy-saving cookstoves, a tile countertop, and 20 new tables.
"Today, the House of Joy is not only a place to eat, but also to learn, sing, dance, and grow," said Rob Liebow, president of the Rockport Rotary Club and Rockport's school superintendent. "Rotary’s local fundraising activities on Cape Ann help to build goodwill and friendship while assisting those in need. We look forward to a year that will bring joy at home and around the world."
Village2Village Project, which began in 2003 with $100, believes that if impoverished children are "just given a boost," in time they can grow into leaders who can change their communities.
"Your investment trains a generation that not only has access to a good education, but also is encircled by a supportive community that fosters healing from trauma, builds healthy relationships, helps them grow spiritually, and encourages the development of compassion and character," according to its mission statement. "With God’s help and yours, we have grown to become a staffed organization that has been a recognized non-governmental organization (NGO) by the government of Uganda since 2006."
After many years of fiscal sponsorship by First Baptist Church of Bristol, Vermont, the Village2Village Project became a nonprofit organization at the end of 2016 with partners in 40 countries, to serve some of the world’s most vulnerable children.
Gloucester's Nikki Marin, a Rotarian, knows well the needs. As a college student, she spent a semester living in the same Ugandan community during a rural home stay.
She currently is chair of Village2Village Project’s U.S. board of directors and serves as director of education and training at Gloucester's Action Inc.
She said the project's work centers on helping children in rural Uganda by providing education, medical care, clean water, and nutrition.
"One of the long-term goals of the organization is that once these children grow up, they will be able to give back to their community. We have already seen this come to fruition, as the Village2Village Project has graduated doctors, lawyers, and business men and women who are now giving back to Uganda in numerous ways," she said.
Marin noted that in addition to working with the Village2Village Project, this effort also involved partnering with a Ugandan Rotary club with a member who was helped by Village2Village as child went on to earn a master's degree in business, and is now giving back to the community.
"I’m thrilled that these organizations can work together toward so many shared goals," said Marin. "The Rockport Rotary Club’s work on the Village2Village Project kitchen and dining hall has helped keep children’s bellies full so that they can go to school ready to learn. We all know you can’t learn on an empty stomach."
More information is available by visiting www.village2villageproject.org.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.