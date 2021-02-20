ROCKPORT — Photos that emphasize why Rockport is special place to live, work and visit could earn the photographer money and a featured spot in a fundraising calendar.
Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2022 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 monthly featured photos. The photos should be taken in Rockport and emphasize qualities that make Rockport a great place in every season of the year.
The contest is open and runs through March 15 at noon.
Photographers should submit high quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email address and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be sent to each successful applicant.
Any questions may be sent to photos@rockportrotary.org.