ROCKPORT — After a lapse due COVID-19, on Tuesday the Rockport Rotarians brought back the annual Valentine’s Lunch for the town’s seniors to enjoy.
The event Tuesday, held in partnership with The Fish Shack restaurant in Dock Square, has occurred for many years, and took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event also included a performance by Rockport High School’s Madrigals, handmade cards from Rockport Elementary School’s art classes, and chocolates from local business Tuck’s Candy.
The lunch is presented as a gift of love and community service to the town’s seniors by Rockport Rotary. According to club Co-President Janelle Favaloro “the event was a great success and fun was had by all involved.