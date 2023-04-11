ROCKPORT — The town honored one of its own on Monday afternoon.
Kirk Keating, who retired as chief in January after serving for 40 years on the Rockport Fire Department, was recognized from 4 to 6 p.m. with a reception at the Community House.
During the gathering, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, presented citations to Keating from the state Senate and from the state House via state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
Part of Keating’s 40 years of service included serving for 20 years with the Rockport Ambulance Service.
Before he retired, Keating was a member of the Board of Fire Engineers, which consisted of Keating, and the two assistant chiefs, Mark Wonson and Douglas Anderson.
Wonson now serves as chief.
According to Keating’s wife, Cheryl Keating, her husband gave his all to the town.
“He was on 24/7 and donated much of his time and energy as a committed and very responsible person to the town,” she said.
Before he stepped down, Keating took a final ceremonial ride aboard a familiar fire vehicle that toured sites where he had been as a Rockport firefighter and EMT.