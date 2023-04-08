ROCKPORT — The town of Rockport will honor one of its own on Monday.
Kirk Keating, who retired as chief in January after serving for 40 years on the Rockport Fire Department, will be recognized from 4 to 6 p.m. at a reception to be held at the Rockport Community House.
During the gathering, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, will present citations to Keating.
Part of Keating’s 40 years of service included serving for 20 years with the Rockport Ambulance Service.
According to Keating’s wife, Cheryl Keating, her husband gave his all to the town.
“He was on 24/7 and donated much of his time and energy as a committed and very responsible person to the town,” she said.
Before he retired, Keating was a member of the Board of Fire Engineers, which consisted of Keating, and the two assistant chiefs, Mark Wonson and Douglas Anderson.
Wonson now serves as chief.
Before he stepped down, Keating took a final ceremonial ride aboard a familiar fire vehicle that toured sites where he had been as a Rockport firefighter and EMT.
“During the 40 years he’s worked for the Fire Department, there have been many fires in those areas and there have been many times they have had to assist people,” said Cheryl Keating said at the January event. “He’s been so proud to have been chief for the past few years.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.