ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Schools request for a Proposition 2 1/2 override narrowly passed at Tuesday's town election by 10 votes.
The final tally was 1,207 in favor versus 1,197 against. Forty-five votes were blank.
The override will give $777,336 in property taxes money to the school's reserve fund, which is used for emergency and non-budgeted items throughout the school year. According to the School Committee, this would keep RPS' current quality of education for the next five years.
Based on how the school's budget is structured, an override is needed every five years. However, RPS managed to stretch its last override for 10 years.
At Town Meeting this year, some members of the public questioned why more tax money is being given to the schools considering student enrollment has been on the decline for years. Others argued that a strong school system will attract young families to Rockport.
In the Board of Selectmen race, Sarah Wilkinson was reelected with 1,164 votes, and Herman Lija was elected with 1,124 votes. For the School Committee race, Michael Kelley was reelected with 1,106 votes and Elizabeth Flannagan was elected with 776 votes.
Wilkinson has voiced her support for RPS' override request during her campaign, as did Kelley and Flannagan. Lija also said they support the override this year, but feel it is necessary to reevaluate how much money is going to the schools.
All other races in the election were uncontested.
Just over 40 percent of registered Rockport voters turned out to Tuesday's election. According to the Town Clerk's office, 31 percent of registered voters had already placed their vote by 4 p.m. Polls closed at 8 p.m.
"That's really good," said Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell. "It's usually anywhere from 25 to 38 percent turnout at the end of the day when there's highly popular items on the ballot. To me, that's a really healthy turnout."
