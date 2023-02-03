ROCKPORT — The town’s public school district has proposed a budget of $16,706,437 to operate the schools in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.
The plan includes a $320,000 budget shortfall, which school officials are working to close, according to Superintendent Mark Branco.
Of the total amount in the proposed budget, the town appropriation is slated to be $13,952,853. The budget represents a 2.5% increase over the fiscal year 2023 town appropriation.
Part of the increase is related to a 14% increase in state-approved non-consortium, out-of-district special education tuitions.
The increase is also due to a 2% rise in fuel oil, electricity, propane, water, gas and diesel costs, according to school officials.
“Together they contribute to a projected budget gap of approximately $320,000 which has been addressed by the district leadership team through a series of strategies to close the budget gap as outlined in the budget book,” said Branco on Wednesday.
School Committee member Cathy Reilly said Rockport school officials were not to blame for the budget shortfall. Part of the reason for the budget gap, she said, was the jump in fees for state-mandated special education programs and also the recent rise in fuel costs.
“It was an immense increase,” she said. “If we didn’t have those issues, (Branco) probably would have had a much easier time.”
In a Jan. 19 letter to the Rockport community penned by Branco and School Committee Chair Michael Kelly, the two say creating the budget meant balancing several different interests.
“Like all annual budgets, the fiscal year 2024 school budget consists of the best projections on expenditures that are both containable and outside the district’s control,” reads the letter.
The School Committee approved the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on Jan. 19.
Branco said the District Leadership Team and the School Committee worked to develop the budget, in an effort he called “zero-based budget development.”
The approach, also known as a “bottom-up” process, required each school and district administrator to be actively engaged.
“All programs and services are funded based on student enrollment, program and service needs, and justification,” said Branco.
From her perspective, Reilly said Branco excelled at creating the budget.
“The superintendent has done a remarkable job,” she said. “He did yeoman’s work, with a very early budget cycle. He has worked very hard with the administrative team to put together what the district needs to continue excellence and be fiscally responsible.”
Reilly said she is looking forward to presenting the budget to the Select Board and the Finance Committee for inclusion in the town budget to be approved Town Meeting in April.
“I think we’re all very pleased with how the budget season is going,” said Reilly.
In the letter from Branco and Kelly, the two said the creation of the budget “caps a year of planning, review and collaboration to ensure that the Rockport Public Schools supports the intellectual, social-emotional and physical development needs of students in its care in a safe and secure environment.”
The letter also says the goal is to maximize and leverage every dollar entrusted to the School Department by the taxpayers in Rockport.
The letter further says the School Department’s mission continues to be to develop a fiscally conservative budget that meets the requirements for graduation, as defined by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
