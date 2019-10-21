ROCKPORT — Two local school districts are among those which will install new door locks, surveillance cameras and crisis alert systems thanks to more than $7 million in state grants announced last week.
The Rockport public school district was awarded $29,526 for new key-card door locking access systems at Rockport Elementary and Rockport Middle and High School.
Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School in Danvers is receiving $75,000 for an electronic door system, keypads, interior/exterior cameras, and lobby guard system.
In Rockport, the new locks were installed a few weeks ago in places such as the schools' front doors, boiler rooms and entrances to playgrounds. Around eight in total have been installed.
"All of the staff will get a key card," explained Superintendent Rob Liebow on Monday. "I just got mine today. (The system) logs who came in and when, including at night, over the weekend, and during vacation."
Liebow said key-card locks have been on the school technology director's wish-list for a couple of years now, but it wasn't until this year that the school could find funding for it.
Last year, the district upgraded a wide range of security measures, including installing new video security systems at each school. The project cost $44,000, which came from the town's budget. In addition, $15,000 of unbudgeted money was spent on active shooter response training for all school employees, modified door locks, one-way vision lining for windows, and combat tourniquets and compresses. In addition, the town included two full-time resource officers at each school in this fiscal year's budget.
"You constantly want to make sure your buildings are as safe as they can be," Leibow said.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced the security grants at a school safety forum held at Walsh Middle School in Framingham. At the meeting, it was also announced that an additional $7.5 million was awarded to select districts to hire social workers, mental health counselors and psychologists.
These funds were taken from a $150 million public education and school safety package proposed by the Baker administration in 2018. Grants were issued through the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in conjunction with the Executive Office of Education.
"These investments will provide much needed safety resources to our students and teachers in schools across the Commonwealth," said Baker in a prepared statement. "We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with school officials to understand how we can better protect our schools, and we are pleased to have worked with the Legislature to award this round of grants."
“We are hopeful that we can continue this discussion as we consider this year’s budget to build on these efforts in more communities,” Baker said.
