ROCKPORT — The Rockport schools are going forward with a request for a property tax override to fund the budget for the next fiscal year.
Superintendent Rob Liebow and the Rockport School Committee held a public informational session earlier this week on the school's budget and why they believe an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 is necessary. Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson and Finance Committee Vice Chairman Carl Engel also attended the meeting Wednesday night at Rockport Public Library.
In short, Liebow explained, without the override, the school district won't have enough money to cover any unanticipated costs that may occur throughout the year, and the district may need to make "catastrophic reductions" the following school year.
The override would replenish the school's reserve fund with $899,000. This influx of cash is estimated to keep that account above the $400,000 minimum for the next five years. Currently, the reserve fund is at $608,047. Without the override, by fiscal 2022, the schools are estimated to start with only $105,799 in the reserves.
For the median single-family homeowner in Rockport, with a home value of $513,350, the override would translate to a permanent increase of $207 in property taxes. Registered voters will need to vote it through at spring's Town Meeting.
In 2015, the town adopted a new school/town budget model — the town will pay for 2.3% of the district's annual budget increases if the district can keep them under 5%. In turn, the district made it a goal to keep annual increases under 3%. Fiscal 2020, which ends in June, was the first time the district went over its self-imposed limit with an increase of 3.6%.
The district dips into its reserve funds in order to pay the remaining difference for the budget increase.
The reserves come from three revenue streams. The first is "circuit breaker" reimbursements, where, at the end of each school year, the state pays 75% of the costs associated with certain special education students. Those who match the criteria cost the district four times or more than what it costs for an average student. There are 24 students in the district that qualify under the circuit breaker program and reimbursements can reach up to $500,000. Although state law promises the 75%, it's not always guaranteed — in past years, due to insufficient state funds, Liebow said some reimbursements only reached 50%.
Another revenue stream comes from school choice students. Again, the state reimburses costs for out-of-district students who choose to attend Rockport schools instead. The average reimbursement is about $5,700 per student.
The final revenue stream is relatively new. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, helped pass a bill this year that would allow the state to reimburse special education transportation costs. Beginning this year, 25% of these costs will be reimbursed, followed by a 25% increase for the next four years.
By 2023, all special education transportation costs will be eligible for reimbursement. Liebow said that when calculating the override amount needed for the district to stay afloat for the next five years, he did not include this revenue stream as "the ink is still wet" on the bill. If all goes according to plan, however, the transportation reimbursement could stave off the need for another tax override beyond five years.
The school district is also looking into other cost-saving measures. In October, the district partnered with Gloucester Public Schools to fund a study on ways the two can share services without affecting student life. The results of the study will be published in late March. That final report, however, will not alleviate the financial concerns for the fiscal 2021 budget or negate the need for an override, officials say. It will only present cost-saving suggestions for the two districts to consider.
The last time the district received an override was in 2011. And much like this proposal, the tax revenue generated was expected to sustain the district over five years. However, due to some increases in state funding and an influx of school choice students over the years, the district was able to push off the need for another override until now.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.