ROCKPORT — Citing the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Rockport School Committee has decided to postpone its request for a Proposition 2 1/2 tax override.
"It didn't seem like the best time to make adjustments," said Superintendent Rob Liebow. "We are respecting the uncertainties and waiting on better times to present something like this again."
Spring Town Meeting was to vote on the override. The pandemic has also postponed Town Meeting, which will now be held in May.
School Committee Chairman Michael Kelley said the pandemic's anticipated affect on Rockport's tourism revenue this summer influenced the committee's decision.
"Revenue streams of hotel, motel and meals taxes and parking fees could be significantly impacted," Kelley said via email. "These are important parts of the town's revenues with the two taxes supporting the general fund, including education, and all of them are largely derived from those that visit Rockport during the tourist season. All of these areas are expected to be down this coming year with many people hesitant to vacation, travel to destinations with crowds, being unemployed, etc.
"It’s also not unlikely that some businesses will not be able to survive the closures and may not reopen, thus resulting in a revenue loss," he added. "On the unemployment front, this will impact our real estate, personal property, and motor vehicle excise taxes, which also flow to the general fund."
The tax override was designed to put $899,000 in the district's reserve funds for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1. The district aims to keep its reserves at 3% of the total budget each year, which equals about $400,000. The reserve is used to pay for unexpected expenditures throughout the year.
Without it, the district will need to make "catastrophic reductions" in fiscal 2022, Liebow said during an open session on the topic in December. Now, he told the Gloucester Daily Times, "the future is now uncertain about next year."
"It requires us to do serious belt-tightening on what we requested (in the fiscal 2021 budget)," he continued.
Going into the new fiscal year, the schools' reserves are expected to be at $608,047, which Liebow describes as "the fumes needed to survive." Without any action, fiscal 2022 reserves are estimated at only $105,799.
While planning for the future, Liebow said the goals are to avoid laying off any employees and to "make sure the students don't move backward in their education." The shift to online lessons since schools closed down in late March hasn't led to any major savings in this budget and, at the moment, there doesn't seem to be a major bail-out from the state in the pipeline.
"This decision was not arrived at lightly and will require substantial sacrifice of all school community staff to implement in order to replenish the critical reserve fund that triggered the override request in the first place," reads a letter to the editor sent to the Times Friday morning signed by the Rockport School Committee. "It's going to be difficult to achieve, but the School Committee's focus remains clearly on the students, and the town should be proud of the school department's staff in willingly sacrificing what had already been hard-earned for the greater good."
This does not mean the override is completely off the table. The district hopes to present again at next year's Town Meeting, albeit with a higher hike on property taxes. The now-abandoned override would have added about $207 per year to property taxes, based on the median single-family home value in Rockport of $513,350.
Liebow said there are "too many variables to play out" at the moment to determine how much the increase will be, but he expects it won't be "dramatically larger."
"We still need it, but a lot of other people need other things too right now," he said. "They need to be our partners down the line, so we need to be their partners now."
