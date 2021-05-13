ROCKPORT — The town's public schools district will pursue an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to replenish its reserve fund at this Saturday's Town Meeting.
Town Meeting will be held May 15, beginning at 9 a.m., outdoors on the Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden's Lane. As was the case at last year's Town Meeting, attendees may either sit in chairs on the field, each spaced 6 feet from one another, or participate from their cars in the neighboring parking lot. Masks are required.
Attendees will be expected to vote whether to include the Proposition 2 1/2 override on the town election ballot in June. Last year, the school district reported its reserve funds were dangerously low. The system the district uses to create its operating budget requires a minimum of $400,000 for its reserve — typically around 3% of the total budget. Reserve funds are used to offset any unforeseen or non-budgeted costs that may occur during the school year.
If Town Meeting approves the proposed override, it would add $777,336 to the schools' reserve budget, enough to last until fiscal year 2027.
The School Committee held multiple public meetings explaining why the schools were in need of a Proposition 2 1/2 override leading up to the 2020 Town Meeting, before the matter was tabled. A month before the 2020 Town Meeting was expected to be held, the COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs began. As the town and its residents were now faced with months of financial uncertainty, the schools withdrew the request for an additional $899,000 through a temporary tax increase.
The town of Rockport usually chips in 2.3% of the school budget as long as yearly increases are kept below 5%. However, with an increase in health insurance premiums, fiscal 2021's school budget was pegged at $14.4 million — up 5.11 percent from the previous year. The town ultimately covered only 2.17% of the total school budget, a loss of $15,380.
With less money on the table, the school district was forced to slash $276,593 from the fiscal 2021 budget. The biggest cuts came from nullifying contactual by-backs for the year from the Rockport Teachers Association and the district's administration team, totaling $138,682.70 and $21,339.96, respectively.
Now, as COVID-19 vaccines are becoming readily available and people across the state are slowly inching back to their pre-pandemic lives, school leaders believe it's time to put the Proposition 2 1/2 request back on the table. The school budget for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, is estimated at $15,006,082.55, a 3% increase from the $14,569,012.18 the schools plan on spending this year. All buy-back options will be in place for the upcoming school year.
"When we made cuts to the budget, it brought (the fiscal 2021 increase from fiscal 2020) down to .91%" said Superintendent Rob Liebow. "The town still gave us the same base funding, but we ended up needing less than 1%. (The Rockport Teachers Association and administration staff) took one for the team in a a sense so the budget could be reduced so we wouldn't need the override for this year."
With the emergency cuts made, the district was able to avoid dipping too far into its reserve funds. Currently, the fiscal 2022 budget is expected to have $345,029 in its reserves. Without the override, Liebow said the district will be looking at around $50,000 in reserves in fiscal 2023.
With the override, according to schools' 2021-22 budget report available on the district's website, the district will be able to pursue expanded science, technology, engineering, and math offerings,; "increasing electives" at the high and middle schools; "potentially increasing core instructional time at (the elementary school), possibly including lengthened day (note: subject to the negotiations process and parent input);" and "foreign language instruction at younger grade levels."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
TOWN MEETING WARRANT
Here is a summary of the warrant articles:
FISCAL YEAR 2021
I: Balance the fiscal 2021 budget.
II: Move money from the Special Education Stabilization Fund to the School Department for special education obligations.
III: Transfer money for unanticipated costs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
FISCAL YEAR 2022
1: Assign an agent and/or other officers for various trust funds.
2: Pay unpaid bills.
3: Rescind any previous loans previously authorized for municipal purposes.
4: Amend or revise compensation schedules for salaried employees and elected officials.
5: Replenish the water and sewer enterprise funds, and use revenue in the Community Preservation Fund to cover Community Preservation Committee expenses.
6: Appropriate capital outlay funds for the water and sewer enterprise funds.
These articles will be taken up by lottery:
A: Accept the 2020 Annual Town Report.
B: Expend Chapter 90 (roadwork) funds.
C: Donate $4,000 to Action Inc., $3,000 to HAWC, $3,100 to Senior Care and $5,000 to The Open Door.
D: Replenish the following: $125,000 to the General Stabilization Fund, $200,000 to the SPED Stabilization Fund, $200,000 to the Capital Reserve Stabilization Fund, $1000,000 to the OPEB Trust Fund and $450 to the Conservation Trust Fund.
E: Pay “Assessor Revaluation Expenses.”
F: Pay for the design and construction phase of the FEMA Back Beach Mitigation project.
H: Add language regarding “aggregated gross floor area” to the town’s zoning bylaws.
I: Define “gross floor area” in the town’s zoning bylaws.
J: Establish a revolving fund and spending limit for Board of Health public health clinics, emergencies and related drills, and allow the board to make related expenditures without appropriation.
K: Transfer ownership of Lot 15-92, Andrew’s Woods, from the town to the Conservation Commission.
L: Transfer ownership of Lot 26-81, land adjacent to John Kieran Sanctuary, from the town to the Conservation Commission.
M: Pursue purchasing portions of 33 and 37 Phillips Ave. for “access and recreational purposes.”
N: Change the Town Government and By-law Committee’s routine review of town by-laws from 10 years to five years.
O: Add language to the town’s bylaws that would forbid changes to town department hierarchy without a majority vote at Town Meeting.
P: Petition the General Court to forbid anyone from serving as selectmen for longer than three full terms or 10 1/2 years.
Q: Limit a person’s total time serving as selectmen to nine years.
R: Ban adding any fluoridation products to municipal water supplies.
S: Preserve Lot 26-81, land adjacent to John Kieran Sanctuary, as conservation land (citizen’s petition).
T: Add language to the town’s bylaws acknowledging “the Seabrook nuclear reactor has been discharging radioactive operating gasses daily to the air and ocean outfall since 1990” and a pledge to “refuse any and all deposition of radioactive gasses, fallout particles or any form of ionizing radiation discharge” in Rockport.
U: Adapt a conservation resolution defining the “intrinsic value of natural land.”
V: Limit time serving as a selectmen to nine consecutive years or 12 non-consecutive years.
W: Add a measure in the town’s bylaws forbidding compensation to elected town officials, excluding the town clerk and moderator.
X: Replace the Long Beach cottages with “an ecologically sustainable parking lot and walking paths.”
Y: Receive the Ad Hoc Committee on Town Water Supply’s report.
IF YOU GO
Who, what and why: Rockport's registered voters will assemble for Town Meeting to consider a 34-article warrant.
When: Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m.
Where: Rockport High School soccer field at 24 Jerden's Lane.
Note: Masks are required unless a person is speaking into a microphone.