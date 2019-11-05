ROCKPORT — Have some ideas on how to better Harvey and Barletta parks, located across from T Wharf? Let the Rockport Beautification Committee know at an open forum.
All are welcome to attend and voice their opinions at forum on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
Both Rockport's Beautification Committee and Department of Public Works are seeking input on how the parks could improve on current visitor needs, improve safety and preserve historic and cultural resources.
This will be the first of several meetings to discuss the future of Rockport's two downtown parks. There's no word on when any other future meetings will be held as of yet.
"We're hoping to gather input that would help put a project plan together," said DPW Director Joe Parisi. "We do hope to get some funding from the Community Preservation Act (for a project). There was a bit of funding given last fall (by the CPA) to do public outreach efforts."
Harvey Park, on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway, hosts the Rockport Farmers Market and other events.
Barletta Park, on the opposite corner of Broadway, is home to a small visitors information kiosk.
Parisi could not recall any major projects to improve both parks over his 11-year stay at the Rockport DPW.
"There's things there that are old and probably need an update," he said. "There's problems with walkways and the benches are kind of in tough shape."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.