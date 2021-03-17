Rockport seeks to have residents' suit dismissed

ROCKPORT — The town has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging officials worked illegally to seize power and agency from the volunteers of the Rockport Fire Department.
The suit, filed in Essex Superior Court in January, seeks in part to terminate Town Administrator Mitch Vieira's contract with the town, remove Assistant Police Chief Mark Schmink from his position as emergency service director and put an end to Municipal Resources Inc.'s upcoming audit of the Rockport Fire Department. Eleven Rockport taxpayers are listed as plaintiffs; the Town of Rockport and each of the town's five selectmen are defendants.
The motion to withdraw the case was filed March 8 through Town Counsel Michelle Randazzon of K.P. Law. According to court records, it was served to the plaintiffs' legal representative, Liam O'Connell of Farrell Smith O'Connell, on March 10.
Due to the ongoing litigation, the town is keeping mum on some unanswered questions related to the ongoing Fire Department controversy.
On Tuesday, via email, Vieira declined to comment on why a selectmen liaison is no longer assigned to the Rockport Fire Department as has been in the past. The goal of having liaisons is to provide a direct line of communication between selectmen and the various town departments. Each selectman is assigned around five to six departments; duties include observing the department's open meetings and fielding questions and concerns from department heads.
There was no liaison assigned to the Fire Department last November when its volunteer firefighters threatened to walk off the job unless Schmink was relieved of his duties as emergency service director, and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. was removed from his leadership role. The threat came one day after former Chief Janes Doyle was placed on administrative leave (Doyle was fired Feb. 3).
Vieira also declined to comment on whether Schmink will still receive his full stipend for serving as emergency service director this year. Schmink was appointed to the position when he was promoted to assistant police chief in 2019. Selectmen temporarily suspended the emergency service director's role in November, about a week after the firefighters notified the town of their plan to strike.
Schmink is employed under a multi-year contract with the town, according to Vieira. That contract is not up for renegotiation this year.
"This is a part of the pending litigation so I am not able to discuss this at this time," Vieira wrote regarding the emergency service director stipend and the selectmen liaison to the Fire Department.
Vieira said he has been handling the emergency service director's duties while the position has been suspended, which includes overseeing the town’s forest fire, ambulance, animal control, shellfish constable and harbormaster departments.
"The reporting structure (has) returned as it was previously" before the emergency service director position was implemented, he wrote in an email.
Assistant Chief Kirk Keating, a member of the Board of Fire Engineers, has been acting chief and handling all duties of the position since November.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.