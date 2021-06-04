ROCKPORT — Voters in town are invited to get to know the candidates running in this year’s Town Election at two debates hosted by the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann.
Two selectman seats are open this year, and Chairwoman Ruth George and Sarah Wilkinson are campaigning for reelection. George has been serving since 2018, and Wilkinson since 2006.
The two women face three challengers: Herman Lilja, currently serving on the Planning Board; Craig Morrill, one of the plaintiffs suing the town in Essex Superior Court regarding an alleged conspiracy against members of the Rockport Fire Department; and Michael Polisson, a part-time commercial fisherman and now three-time selectmen candidate.
Two seats also are open on the School Committee. Michael Kelley seeks re-election while Richard Drost, whose term ends in 2021, is not listed on the ballot. Besides Kelley, the school candidates are Elizabeth Flannagan, former Rockport High School assistant special education teacher; John Kolackovsky, a graduate of and father of a student in Rockport public schools; Mark Lorenz, a former classroom teacher; and Catherine Mazzeo, mother of two current Rockport schools students.
The selectmen and School Committee debates will take place virtually via Zoom. Selectmen are scheduled to debate this Saturday, June 5, at 5 p.m., and the School Committee debate will be held a week later on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. In an effort to cut down on Zoom bombers, the debates will not be open to the public, but recordings will be available to view at lwvcapeann.org in the days following.
Hannah Kimberley, president of the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, will serve as the moderator for both events.
“We’re a nonpartisan political organization consisting people of all genders, even though it says ‘League Of Women Voters,’” Kimberley said. “We’ve held a debate each year since I’ve been (a member) back in 2013. We’ll also be holding one for Gloucester this year, but that’s a ways out from now.”
According to Kimberley, each candidate will have some time to introduce themselves before questions are asked. The questions have been pre-selected by league members and will not be given to the candidates beforehand. At the end of the debate, each candidate will deliver his or her final pitch to voters. The debates are expected to last around an hour.
“I’ve not hear back from (every candidate), but I expect I will before Saturday,” said Kimberley. “The majority of candidates will be in attendance.”
This will be the second debate in two years held via Zoom.
“We started planning (this debate) before the ban was lifted (regarding masks),” said Kimberley.
“It takes a lot of organization to plan it. Once May 29 came it was too late to change things and we thought we already had a successful debate last May. It was shared a lot on social media.”
Rockport Town Election will be June 22. Each of the three polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All other races in this year’s election are uncontested. Candidates up for reelection are Tax Assessor Timothy Good, Planning Board member Jason Shaw, and Public Library Trustee Lana Razdan. Maureen Beely is running uncontested for a seat on the Housing Authority.
Voters will also be asked to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 override in order to give Rockport Public Schools $777,336 for operating expenses.
