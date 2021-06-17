ROCKPORT — Candidates in this year’s selectmen race met up for a second debate Thursday — this time in person.
Around 30 or so people came to the Rockport Inn and Suites meeting room to watch as each of the five candidates discussed various town-related issues. Voters will choose two of the five on Tuesday to serve three years. The event was hosted by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Moderator Robert Visnick kicked off the debate by asking each selectman candidate — incumbents Ruth George and Sarah Wilkinson, and Herman Lilja, Michael Polisson and Craig Morrill — to deliver an “elevator pitch” on why he or she should be elected.
George said if elected to a second three-year turn, her main priorities will include mitigating damage from climate change, improving town infrastructure and the public school system, and keeping the business district viable.
Lilja — who currently sits on the Planning Board — Polisson and Morrill each said they’d make efforts to restore the morale of members of the volunteer Rockport Fire Department and proposed to eliminate the director of emergency services position.
“I think too much of the responsibility has been given to the town administrator,” Morrill continued. “He’s taking on roles that he shouldn’t be taking on, and we need to take action to bring that where it belongs.”
Polisson said if elected, he would work to cut government spending as he believes town departments are “spending money like drunken sailors.”
After serving as a selectman for 14 years, Wilkinson said if reelected, she will continue to fight to improve Rockport.
“Our tax rate continues to be the lowest in all of Essex County,” she said. “We just received over $2 million (from the state Capital Investment Plan) that’s going to go into funding things like a new ambulance, a new forest fire truck (and) a new ‘jaws of life.’ We’re chipping away at some of the infrastructure issues we have.”
Maritime issues
The candidates were asked how they will bolster the town’s maritime industry. Polisson, a part-time commercial fisherman, said the industry is doing well in town despite some issues he has with federal and state regulations.
Morrill said he supported the proposed public boat fueling station project. At this time, the town does not currently have one. Before the pandemic, town officials previously expressed interest in installing a new station off Granite Pier.
Lilja said the project would attract more boaters to Rockport, which would be good for town revenue.
Polisson said he was against spending money on the project. He said he never had issues with getting gasoline at a station on shore and bringing it down to his fishing boat. Besides, he said, Granite Pier is too busy of an area to house a public fueling station.
George and Wilkinson said they haven’t made up their minds either way about whether the project would be a good fit for the town at this time. According to Wilkinson, it was announced recently that Community Preservation Act money cannot be used for marine fueling, so the town might need to put up its own cash or find grants to pay for the project.
“I’ve heard recently from (state Rep.) Ann-Margaret Ferrante,” said George, “that there is interest with places like Northeastern and another college — they’re looking to broker, maybe, with the owners of the Tool Company ... to get some type of educational center in Pigeon Cove, in that area. ... If something were to go in there, we could put some type of a fueling station on that side of Pigeon Cove.”
Business, tourism
When asked about fostering business in Rockport, each candidate said that extending outdoor dining options was a step in the right direction. However, Lilja said he believes the town doesn’t spend enough on its business sector.
“At the last Town Meeting, as with many town meetings in the past, there’s always criticism that any amount of money that’s spent by the town to further the attraction, of sorts, of this town, people continue to see this town as not a tourist town,” he explained. “(Rockport is) a tourist town, and there are many people in town whose livelihoods depend on it.”
Conversely, Morrill thinks government should largely stay out of the way of businesses unless they’re in need of help. In order to recoup the lost parking spaces used for outdoor dining, he suggested bumping up parking fees to pay for a “park-and-ride” to get visitors downtown no matter where they park.
Visnick later asked about the town’s local rooms and meals revenue. Wilkinson, George, Lilja and Morrill were in support of the tax as long as it gets put back into supporting the innkeepers in town.
Polisson, however, said the summertime tourist rush is too chaotic for Rockport residents, and unless there are more places for parking, we should “send them somewhere else.” As for Rockport’s business owners, he believes they’re not contributing to the town enough.
“Fifty percent of them live out of town,” he said. “They make a nice living down here. They pay a few taxes then they run back to where they live with all the money. They don’t spend a lot of it here.”
School override
Similar to the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann debate last week, Visnick asked the candidates about the Rockport Public Schools tax override on Tuesday’s ballot.
Wilkinson and George reiterated their support for the override and Rockport Public Schools in general.
Lilja and Morrill were in support of the override too, but believe the school budget needs to be reevaluated going forward.
Polisson decried the override and said the town is spending far too much money on its school choice students.
Affordable housing was also a topic of discussion. Wilkinson, George and Lilja discussed their trip to the Mount Desert Housing Authority — a housing trust in Bar Harbor, Maine, for town employees — to consider bringing something similar to Rockport.
Morrill said he was in favor of the stalled project to create affordable housing near the MBTA train station. Polisson didn’t think it was a good idea considering how many neighbors in the area complain about the noise from idling trains at night. Regardless, Lijia said some form of housing will be built there at some point as the state has ordered Rockport to change its zoning to allow 15 units per acre within a half-mile radius.
Rockport Town Election will be June 22. Each of the three polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
What: Rockport Town Election, including races for selectmen and School Committee, and a ballot question seeking an override of Prop. 2 1/2 to to raise $777,336 for town schools.
When: Tuesday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Precinct 1 at Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.