ROCKPORT — After Gloucester instituted a local tax on short-term room rentals earlier this month, Rockport will look into how such a tax could benefit the town as well.
Gov. Charlie Baker updated the state's 5.7% hotel and motel room tax to include short-term rentals last December, and its enforcement began July 1 this year. The change gives municipalities more control over lodging options in their communities, including the option to tack on an additional 3% community impact fee on short-term rentals. According to the law, a minimum 35% of the impact fee must be reserved for affordable housing or local infrastructure projects.
Gloucester began implementing the 3% surcharge on Oct. 1, the first municipality on Cape Ann to do so.
"We hope this revenue will serve as the catalyst for major developments that will enhance housing options," Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
Despite Rockport selectmen expressing a mix of opinions about the community impact fee at their Oct. 8 meeting, they all agreed that more information on it would be prudent for the town.
Selectmen Don Campbell voiced his opposition to the tax, calling it a penalty on those looking for a source of income. He said his neighbors own many short-term rental properties, and he himself owns one out of state.
"I understand that in a time like where we are now ... we could use every bit of income we have," he said. "But I don't think we should be adding more taxes."
Selectwoman Ruth George said she was willing to look into the tax further. She lamented all the inns and guests houses in town that have closed over the years due to "other accommodations that are out there for people to take advantage of."
"I think we need to do it to protect the character of Rockport and the inns that we have," she said.
Selectwoman Denise Donnelly agreed with George "in the interest in preserving the character of the town and addressing the needs of the inn owners who have been very upset about what the AirBnB situation has done to the town."
Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson said she is apprehensive of the tax at first glance, but is willing to hear more from both sides.
"I know people who live here and have kids in the school system and rent out parts of their house so they're able to live here all year," she said. "I fear something like a double dip — you pay your property taxes and now you have to pay the state taxes."
The conversation ended with Town Administrator Mitch Vieira saying he will research how the community impact fee has impacted other Massachusetts communities.
Short-term rentals have grown significantly over the last decade thanks to online services like AirBnB. Unfortunately, local governments across the nation have lost out on the tax revenue since short-term rentals aren't regulated and taxed like hotels. In addition, affordable housing advocates nationwide argue that sites like AirBnB are taking cheaper housing off the market as landlords shift away from long-term leases into short-term, less-regulated rentals.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.