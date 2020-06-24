ROCKPORT — Selectmen approved one month's worth of the fiscal year 2021 budget this week.
The $36.5 million budget proposed for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1, was approved by selectmen before the pandemic began in the spring. The one-twelfth budget approved Tuesday contains no changes in costs.
"We haven't gotten into (the cost-cutting) stage yet," said Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy, who is running for reelection in Tuesday's Town Election. "If and when that does come we'll take a methodical approach and make sure get the input from all department heads."
The coronavirus pandemic has also sent the unemployment rate skyrocketing in Massachusetts, reaching 16.3% in May, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Because of that and other economic impacts related to the pandemic, Rockport Public Schools in April announced a Proposition 2 1/2 tax override request for $899,000 planned for Town Meeting was being withdrawn. Officials say the schools will be operate with reserve funds at critically low levels next year, but taxpayers will not see a higher-than-average tax hike.
Typically, a full town's budget is decided on at Town Meeting, but many municipalities across the commonwealth have been delaying their yearly get-together due to safety concerns in regards to the coronavirus. In response, state lawmakers have allowed municipalities to approve one-twelfth of their proposed budget as they enter the first month of fiscal 2021.
Rockport residents will still need to confirm the remainder of the fiscal 2021 budget at Town Meeting. Moderator Robert Visnick previously told the Times he is looking to schedule the event either in July or August, but still has reservations about bringing a large group of people together in one place while COVID-19 is still active.
