ROCKPORT — Voting unanimously, Rockport selectmen placed articles on the Town Meeting warrant Tuesday night.
While the articles have formally been placed on the warrant, it may take time before the public can see them.
According to Town Clerk Melanie Waddell, the warrant needs to be compiled before it will be posted. Waddell said after the warrant is posted on the town’s website, it will be found under the Town Meeting tab on the homepage of the site, www.rockportma.gov.
“So, it might not happen this week,” she said Tuesday. “It could happen next week as long at its posted seven days before the (Town Meeting).
Annual Town Meeting is slated for April 1 at Rockport High School, to be followed by the town election on May 9.
Selectmen at Tuesday’s meeting also unanimously approved both the operating and the capital budgets.
According to Select Board member Denise Donnelly, the total operating budget amounts to $41,352,823 and the town’s capital budget comes in at $1,000,592. Both budgets, she said, have been approved by the Capital Improvement Planning and the Finance committees, as well as the Select Board.
The capital budget would include borrowing for such items as road improvement, fire services, and town vehicle replacements.
“It is a large warrant,” said Town Administrator Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira.
Part of the budget includes $4.3 million for the town’s water treatment distribution system and a $5.8 million expenditure for wastewater treatment and collection system upgrades.
Donnelly suggested the possible use of federal ARPA funds to finance the town’s capital expenditures. The American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, was signed into law on March 11, 2021, to provide additional financial relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Select Board member Paul Murphy said the expenditures in the capital budget are necessary.
“I agree with all of these ideas,” he said. “It’s the cost of doing business.”
Vieira said more may be in store for the town’s capital budget. Part of the budget includes $1,592,932 to be directed to “suggested free cash projects.”
“This is not a one and done for this,” he said. “But this is a significant dent in the needs of the town.”
One bright spot in the town’s budget was an $80,000 drop in the Rockport portion of Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School’s budget. Vieira said the dropwas due, in part, to the reduced number of Rockport students enrolled in the Danvers school.
Select Board Chair Ross Brackett said agreed the town budget still needs work.
“This is not the end all, be all,” he said.
Wednesday, March 22, at 5 p.m. is the deadline for residents to register to vote at Town Meeting.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.